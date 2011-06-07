Join our fan page
Currency Pairs Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 35419
-
This indicator is developed to show the average movement of any 2 correlated currency pairs of the same TF.
In case of "EURUSD" and "USDCHF" Green Histogram shows assending trend of the main currency ("EURUSD") and Red Histogram shows a descending trend.
The input parameters:
ActiveLevel and PassiveLevel are used for cutting off the flat and they are subjects of a optimization.
Counts crosses off moving averages, it shows % that all MAs are above slower MAsMultiLineMovingAverage_v1.1
Индикатор показывает в рабочем окне графика цены средних линий с других периодов.
Velocity = High-Low / Time. Time is changeable to minutes, hours, or days. Seconds is the default. In physics, Velocity = distance / time.STALIN
Two Moving Averages (MA) crossover indicator with alerts and filters.