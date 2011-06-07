CodeBaseSections
Currency Pairs Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
This indicator is developed to show the average movement of any 2 correlated currency pairs of the same TF.

In case of "EURUSD" and "USDCHF" Green Histogram shows assending trend of the main currency ("EURUSD") and Red Histogram shows a descending trend.

The input parameters:

ActiveLevel and PassiveLevel are used for cutting off the flat and they are subjects of a optimization.

MAcrosses MAcrosses

Counts crosses off moving averages, it shows % that all MAs are above slower MAs

MultiLineMovingAverage_v1.1 MultiLineMovingAverage_v1.1

Индикатор показывает в рабочем окне графика цены средних линий с других периодов.

EES Velocity EES Velocity

Velocity = High-Low / Time. Time is changeable to minutes, hours, or days. Seconds is the default. In physics, Velocity = distance / time.

STALIN STALIN

Two Moving Averages (MA) crossover indicator with alerts and filters.