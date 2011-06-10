Watch how to download trading robots for free
Channel scalper M1-M15 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 49762
Indicator for scalping trading - Chanel scalper M1-M15.
Easy Channel trading strategy, sell when price cross red up line and buy when cross down line.
