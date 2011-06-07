Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EES Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21610
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
Velocity = High-Low / Time. Time is changeable to minutes, hours, or days. Seconds is the default. In physics, Velocity = distance / time.
Velocity can be a good indication of price action divided by time, differing from indicators such as ATR and Volatility indicators that do not include time.
Image:
Currency Pairs Correlation
This indicator is developed to show the average movement of any 2 correlated currency pairs of the same TF.MAcrosses
Counts crosses off moving averages, it shows % that all MAs are above slower MAs
STALIN
Two Moving Averages (MA) crossover indicator with alerts and filters.Channel scalper M1-M15
Indicator for scalping trading - Chanel scalper M1-M15