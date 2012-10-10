The simple indicator for displaying some relevant information about a position opened on the current chart right in that chart window. The data includes position direction, profit in points and distances to Stop Loss and Take Profit from the current price in points. If the position is currently in a loss-making state, the text is colored in red. Otherwise, it is colored in green.

This indicator can be quite useful in multicurrency strategies when the use of Toolbox panel is not appropriate.

Indicator input parameters:



input color UpColor=Lime; input color DnColor=Red; input color ZrColor=Gray; input int FontSize= 15 ; input type_font FontType=Font14; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ; input uint Y_= 1 ; input uint X_= 5 ;

Place GetFontName.mqh to the terminal_directory\MQL5\Include.

PositionInfo