The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay.

The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.

The purpose of this indicator is to identify market fases that have too small amplitudes. These fases are useless even for systems designed for trading ranges markets. When the green line is BELOW the gray line - DON'T trade.

The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.