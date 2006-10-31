请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 - MetaTrader 4EA
- 显示:
- 3395
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.
The Results of the testing:
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10090
DS Stochastic
The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.ZeroLag Stochs true
The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay.
Signal to noise filter
The purpose of this indicator is to identify market fases that have too small amplitudes. These fases are useless even for systems designed for trading ranges markets. When the green line is BELOW the gray line - DON'T trade.ang AutoCh HL-v1
The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.