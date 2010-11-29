Watch how to download trading robots for free
SuperTrend.mq4 was created by Jason Robinson (jnrtrading) and published on http://www.forex-tsd.com/221493-post1.html
Logic of SuperTrend.mq4: http://kolier.li/indicator/how-supertrend-mq4-works-logic-of-supertrend-indicator-created-by-jason-robinson-jnrtradin
What's Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi
- Same logic, improvement implementation in code, can draw full chart and less resource consume.
- Extended. TrendMode=0 means original logic for trend line. TrendMode=1 means new logic for trend line.
TrendMode=0
TrendMode=1
Parameters
- BarsToCount How many bars to draw trend line.
- TrendMode TrendMode=0 means original logic for trend line. TrendMode=1 means new logic for trend line.
- ATR_Period ATR Period settings.
- ATR_Multiplier In order to calculate upper and lower bands with ATR Range = Multiplier * ATR.
Issues and Update
Project Page: http://kolier.li/project/kolier-supertrend-indi
