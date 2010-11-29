CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author:

Kolier.Li

SuperTrend.mq4 was created by Jason Robinson (jnrtrading) and published on http://www.forex-tsd.com/221493-post1.html

Logic of SuperTrend.mq4: http://kolier.li/indicator/how-supertrend-mq4-works-logic-of-supertrend-indicator-created-by-jason-robinson-jnrtradin

What's Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi

    • Same logic, improvement implementation in code, can draw full chart and less resource consume.
    • Extended. TrendMode=0 means original logic for trend line. TrendMode=1 means new logic for trend line.

    TrendMode=0




    TrendMode=1


    Parameters

    • BarsToCount How many bars to draw trend line.
    • TrendMode TrendMode=0 means original logic for trend line. TrendMode=1 means new logic for trend line.
    • ATR_Period ATR Period settings.
    • ATR_Multiplier In order to calculate upper and lower bands with ATR Range = Multiplier * ATR.


    Issues and Update

