Indicators

BUY/SELL indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Pankaj Bhaban
Views:
116138
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

The logic is the crossing of fast and slow moving averages or the similar, just trade looking at the arrows one arrow = 50 pips sure.

Use it only on 1 HR chart.

Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi

Indicator for detect trends of the market. For trend following usage.

SimpleMarketInfo SimpleMarketInfo

Shows upcoming news events 1 hour before and 30 minutes after event. Also shows active sessions etc.

OrderManager OrderManager

You can adjust SL/TP by dragging the lines drawn by the EA.

AggZ AggZ

AggZ is a composite trend and mean-reversion indicator.