Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SimpleMarketInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22954
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Shows upcoming news events 1 hour before and 30 minutes after event. Also shows active sessions etc. - Code is mix of code taken from 'Code base'
Fixed issue with news download.
Place MarketNewsLib.mq4 in experts\libraries
Place MarketNewsLib.mqh in experts\include
Place SimpleMarketInfo.mq4 in experts\indicators
Please use indicator settings to change defaults to suit you. e.g set time_zone_gmt to -5 for NY, text colors etc.
Doda-Trend
Shows whether the market is trending or range-bound. Must to note before opening any position.ZeroMQ asynchronous communication
version 1 of bindings to zeromq library
Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi
Indicator for detect trends of the market. For trend following usage.BUY/SELL indicator
Just trade looking at the arrows shown by indicator