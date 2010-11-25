Shows upcoming news events 1 hour before and 30 minutes after event. Also shows active sessions etc. - Code is mix of code taken from 'Code base'

Fixed issue with news download.

Place MarketNewsLib.mq4 in experts\libraries

Place MarketNewsLib.mqh in experts\include

Place SimpleMarketInfo.mq4 in experts\indicators

Please use indicator settings to change defaults to suit you. e.g set time_zone_gmt to -5 for NY, text colors etc.