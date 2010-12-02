Join our fan page
OrderManager - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 31268
-
A very usefull feature. You can adjust SL/TP by dragging the lines
drawn by the EA. You see also how many pips you win/loose. Must have
tool for manual traders..
Of course you can still modify the SL/TP trough the MT4 OrderModify window and the MT4 trailing stop works too.
This will be our last gift this year. Next year we start with a new website (this time its going to be a mutlilingual one), and lots of new tools.
Happy Advent from my side.
