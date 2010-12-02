CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

OrderManager - expert for MetaTrader 4

zzuegg
Views:
31268
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A very usefull feature. You can adjust SL/TP by dragging the lines drawn by the EA. You see also how many pips you win/loose. Must have tool for manual traders..

Of course you can still modify the SL/TP trough the MT4 OrderModify window and the MT4 trailing stop works too.


As always if you find this usefull you can donate here: http://when-money-makes-money.com the paypal donation box is in the download section. every € helps us.


This will be our last gift this year. Next year we start with a new website (this time its going to be a mutlilingual one), and lots of new tools.

Happy Advent from my side.



BUY/SELL indicator BUY/SELL indicator

Just trade looking at the arrows shown by indicator

Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi Kolier_SuperTrend_Indi

Indicator for detect trends of the market. For trend following usage.

AggZ AggZ

AggZ is a composite trend and mean-reversion indicator.

Market Report Market Report

Creates a report in HTML about all pairs and symbols, for example how many days ago a cross moving average appeard. Pairs with a last recent cross moving average at daily timeframe have a chance for a trend reversal which may be traded.