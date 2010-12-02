A very usefull feature. You can adjust SL/TP by dragging the lines drawn by the EA. You see also how many pips you win/loose. Must have tool for manual traders..



Of course you can still modify the SL/TP trough the MT4 OrderModify window and the MT4 trailing stop works too.





As always if you find this usefull you can donate here: http://when-money-makes-money.com the paypal donation box is in the download section. every € helps us.







This will be our last gift this year. Next year we start with a new website (this time its going to be a mutlilingual one), and lots of new tools.

Happy Advent from my side.







