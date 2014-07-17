DAX and other Indizes

News about a Plane Crash on russian border let the DAX fall short before closing trading day. USA reacts with sanctions for russian companys. The next years will be very hard for Russian economy. Even the contracts with Bric states and the founding of a bank just for bric states will not change that.





Another very interesting news in my opinion that many companys are investing money in mexico. Especially the Automitive industry. That could make Problems for China. The conditions for companys seems to better than in china. Furthermore in China a worker earns 6 $ and in mexico 6,50 $. That could be another hint for the replacement of china by mexico as most demanding production country.





Lets see what the years bring. Maybe a short investment in russian index and a long investment in mexican index will be very profitable. What do you think?