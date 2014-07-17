EURGBP technical analysis 17th july

Bad result of euro fundamental force this pair to break median line of bullish flag on weekly chart. there is only 2 level of reversal, at double bottom or major fibonacci at 0.7292In smaller timefame H4, we can see gartley perform with 0.7866 target,.. and double bottom at 0.7741. Bullish will hapen only if median line break at 0.8023.Happy trading ^^