Divergence Screener


DIVERGENCE SCREENER [tambangEA] is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analytical dashboard designed to identify Regular and Hidden Divergence across multiple markets without requiring traders to open and inspect every chart manually.

The indicator organizes symbols into rows and timeframes into columns. Each dashboard cell shows the latest divergence classification, operational bias, current status, and signal age.

Click any dashboard cell to switch the active chart directly to the corresponding symbol and timeframe, then review the complete divergence structure on both the price chart and oscillator window.

Four Divergence Classifications
Bullish Regular Divergence
Price forms a Lower Low, while the oscillator forms a Higher Low.

Dashboard interpretation:

BUY REVERSAL

This condition may indicate weakening bearish momentum and the possibility of an upside reversal.

Bearish Regular Divergence
Price forms a Higher High, while the oscillator forms a Lower High.

Dashboard interpretation:

SELL REVERSAL

This condition may indicate weakening bullish momentum and the possibility of a downside reversal.

Bullish Hidden Divergence
Price forms a Higher Low, while the oscillator forms a Lower Low.

Dashboard interpretation:

BUY CONTINUATION

This condition may support continuation of an established bullish trend.

Bearish Hidden Divergence
Price forms a Lower High, while the oscillator forms a Higher High.

Dashboard interpretation:

SELL CONTINUATION

This condition may support continuation of an established bearish trend.

Professional Signal Status System
Each dashboard cell displays both the divergence type and its current lifecycle status.

ACTIVE
The latest divergence remains valid according to the indicator's invalidation rule.

NEW
The active divergence is one bar old or less.

BROKEN
Price has closed through the divergence endpoint in the invalidating direction.

Broken signals remain visible as historical context, but they should not be treated as active setups.

WAIT SIGNAL
Calculation is complete, but no divergence is currently available.

DATA LOADING
The selected symbol or timeframe does not yet have sufficient historical data, or the terminal is still preparing the required series.

Color-Coded Dashboard
The dashboard uses an intuitive visual classification system:

Green: Active bullish divergence.
Red: Active bearish divergence.
Purple: Broken or invalidated divergence.
Gray: Waiting or data-loading condition.
Gold border: Current chart symbol and timeframe.
The dashboard uses a modern dark interface with configurable colors and a professional Consolas font.

Price and Oscillator Confirmation
When a dashboard cell is selected, the indicator displays the detailed divergence geometry.

Price Chart
The indicator can display:

Price divergence lines.
Bullish and bearish color classification.
Regular and Hidden Divergence labels.
Configurable line style and width.
Oscillator Window
The oscillator window displays:

The selected oscillator series.
Matching oscillator divergence lines.
Pivot labels.
Visual confirmation of the dashboard classification.
Label convention:

D = Regular Divergence.
H = Hidden Divergence.
Eight Built-In Oscillators
Choose from eight internal oscillator models:

RSI — Relative Strength Index
CCI — Commodity Channel Index
CMO — Chande Momentum Oscillator
COG — Center of Gravity
MFI — Money Flow Index
ROC — Rate of Change
STOCH — Stochastic
WPR — Williams %R
The indicator can also read an external oscillator through a configurable indicator name and buffer.

Three Trend Detection Methods
Zigzag Structure
Uses market structure around the divergence pivots:

HH and HL as bullish context.
LL and LH as bearish context.
MA Difference
Uses the direction of a configurable moving-average series between divergence pivots.

Multiple MA calculation models are available, including:

EMA
SMA
RMA
HMA
WMA
VWMA
SWMA
Linear Regression
Median
Momentum
Highest and Lowest series
Percent Rank
High/Low midpoint
External Trend
Reads a selected external indicator buffer:

Positive value = bullish trend.
Negative value = bearish trend.
Zero = neutral trend.
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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