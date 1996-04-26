



DIVERGENCE SCREENER [tambangEA] is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analytical dashboard designed to identify Regular and Hidden Divergence across multiple markets without requiring traders to open and inspect every chart manually.





The indicator organizes symbols into rows and timeframes into columns. Each dashboard cell shows the latest divergence classification, operational bias, current status, and signal age.





Click any dashboard cell to switch the active chart directly to the corresponding symbol and timeframe, then review the complete divergence structure on both the price chart and oscillator window.





Four Divergence Classifications

Bullish Regular Divergence

Price forms a Lower Low, while the oscillator forms a Higher Low.





Dashboard interpretation:





BUY REVERSAL





This condition may indicate weakening bearish momentum and the possibility of an upside reversal.





Bearish Regular Divergence

Price forms a Higher High, while the oscillator forms a Lower High.





Dashboard interpretation:





SELL REVERSAL





This condition may indicate weakening bullish momentum and the possibility of a downside reversal.





Bullish Hidden Divergence

Price forms a Higher Low, while the oscillator forms a Lower Low.





Dashboard interpretation:





BUY CONTINUATION





This condition may support continuation of an established bullish trend.





Bearish Hidden Divergence

Price forms a Lower High, while the oscillator forms a Higher High.





Dashboard interpretation:





SELL CONTINUATION





This condition may support continuation of an established bearish trend.





Professional Signal Status System

Each dashboard cell displays both the divergence type and its current lifecycle status.





ACTIVE

The latest divergence remains valid according to the indicator's invalidation rule.





NEW

The active divergence is one bar old or less.





BROKEN

Price has closed through the divergence endpoint in the invalidating direction.





Broken signals remain visible as historical context, but they should not be treated as active setups.





WAIT SIGNAL

Calculation is complete, but no divergence is currently available.





DATA LOADING

The selected symbol or timeframe does not yet have sufficient historical data, or the terminal is still preparing the required series.





Color-Coded Dashboard

The dashboard uses an intuitive visual classification system:





Green: Active bullish divergence.

Red: Active bearish divergence.

Purple: Broken or invalidated divergence.

Gray: Waiting or data-loading condition.

Gold border: Current chart symbol and timeframe.

The dashboard uses a modern dark interface with configurable colors and a professional Consolas font.





Price and Oscillator Confirmation

When a dashboard cell is selected, the indicator displays the detailed divergence geometry.





Price Chart

The indicator can display:





Price divergence lines.

Bullish and bearish color classification.

Regular and Hidden Divergence labels.

Configurable line style and width.

Oscillator Window

The oscillator window displays:





The selected oscillator series.

Matching oscillator divergence lines.

Pivot labels.

Visual confirmation of the dashboard classification.

Label convention:





D = Regular Divergence.

H = Hidden Divergence.

Eight Built-In Oscillators

Choose from eight internal oscillator models:





RSI — Relative Strength Index

CCI — Commodity Channel Index

CMO — Chande Momentum Oscillator

COG — Center of Gravity

MFI — Money Flow Index

ROC — Rate of Change

STOCH — Stochastic

WPR — Williams %R

The indicator can also read an external oscillator through a configurable indicator name and buffer.





Three Trend Detection Methods

Zigzag Structure

Uses market structure around the divergence pivots:





HH and HL as bullish context.

LL and LH as bearish context.

MA Difference

Uses the direction of a configurable moving-average series between divergence pivots.





Multiple MA calculation models are available, including:





EMA

SMA

RMA

HMA

WMA

VWMA

SWMA

Linear Regression

Median

Momentum

Highest and Lowest series

Percent Rank

High/Low midpoint

External Trend

Reads a selected external indicator buffer:





Positive value = bullish trend.

Negative value = bearish trend.

Zero = neutral trend.