Divergence Screener MT5


DIVERGENCE SCREENER [tambangEA] is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analytical dashboard designed to identify Regular and Hidden Divergence across multiple markets without requiring traders to open and inspect every chart manually.

The indicator organizes symbols into rows and timeframes into columns. Each dashboard cell shows the latest divergence classification, operational bias, current status, and signal age.

Click any dashboard cell to switch the active chart directly to the corresponding symbol and timeframe, then review the complete divergence structure on both the price chart and oscillator window.

Four Divergence Classifications
Bullish Regular Divergence
Price forms a Lower Low, while the oscillator forms a Higher Low.

Dashboard interpretation:

BUY REVERSAL

This condition may indicate weakening bearish momentum and the possibility of an upside reversal.

Bearish Regular Divergence
Price forms a Higher High, while the oscillator forms a Lower High.

Dashboard interpretation:

SELL REVERSAL

This condition may indicate weakening bullish momentum and the possibility of a downside reversal.

Bullish Hidden Divergence
Price forms a Higher Low, while the oscillator forms a Lower Low.

Dashboard interpretation:

BUY CONTINUATION

This condition may support continuation of an established bullish trend.

Bearish Hidden Divergence
Price forms a Lower High, while the oscillator forms a Higher High.

Dashboard interpretation:

SELL CONTINUATION

This condition may support continuation of an established bearish trend.

Professional Signal Status System
Each dashboard cell displays both the divergence type and its current lifecycle status.

ACTIVE
The latest divergence remains valid according to the indicator's invalidation rule.

NEW
The active divergence is one bar old or less.

BROKEN
Price has closed through the divergence endpoint in the invalidating direction.

Broken signals remain visible as historical context, but they should not be treated as active setups.

WAIT SIGNAL
Calculation is complete, but no divergence is currently available.

DATA LOADING
The selected symbol or timeframe does not yet have sufficient historical data, or the terminal is still preparing the required series.

Color-Coded Dashboard
The dashboard uses an intuitive visual classification system:

Green: Active bullish divergence.
Red: Active bearish divergence.
Purple: Broken or invalidated divergence.
Gray: Waiting or data-loading condition.
Gold border: Current chart symbol and timeframe.
The dashboard uses a modern dark interface with configurable colors and a professional Consolas font.

Price and Oscillator Confirmation
When a dashboard cell is selected, the indicator displays the detailed divergence geometry.

Price Chart
The indicator can display:

Price divergence lines.
Bullish and bearish color classification.
Regular and Hidden Divergence labels.
Configurable line style and width.
Oscillator Window
The oscillator window displays:

The selected oscillator series.
Matching oscillator divergence lines.
Pivot labels.
Visual confirmation of the dashboard classification.
Label convention:

D = Regular Divergence.
H = Hidden Divergence.
Eight Built-In Oscillators
Choose from eight internal oscillator models:

RSI — Relative Strength Index
CCI — Commodity Channel Index
CMO — Chande Momentum Oscillator
COG — Center of Gravity
MFI — Money Flow Index
ROC — Rate of Change
STOCH — Stochastic
WPR — Williams %R
The indicator can also read an external oscillator through a configurable indicator name and buffer.

Three Trend Detection Methods
Zigzag Structure
Uses market structure around the divergence pivots:

HH and HL as bullish context.
LL and LH as bearish context.
MA Difference
Uses the direction of a configurable moving-average series between divergence pivots.

Multiple MA calculation models are available, including:

EMA
SMA
RMA
HMA
WMA
VWMA
SWMA
Linear Regression
Median
Momentum
Highest and Lowest series
Percent Rank
High/Low midpoint
External Trend
Reads a selected external indicator buffer:

Positive value = bullish trend.
Negative value = bearish trend.
Zero = neutral trend.
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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