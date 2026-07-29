Divergence Screener MT5
- Indicators
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MQL5 Blogs = https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773190
MT4 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187704
MT5 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187705
DIVERGENCE SCREENER [tambangEA] is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analytical dashboard designed to identify Regular and Hidden Divergence across multiple markets without requiring traders to open and inspect every chart manually.
The indicator organizes symbols into rows and timeframes into columns. Each dashboard cell shows the latest divergence classification, operational bias, current status, and signal age.
Click any dashboard cell to switch the active chart directly to the corresponding symbol and timeframe, then review the complete divergence structure on both the price chart and oscillator window.
Four Divergence Classifications
Bullish Regular Divergence
Price forms a Lower Low, while the oscillator forms a Higher Low.
Dashboard interpretation:
BUY REVERSAL
This condition may indicate weakening bearish momentum and the possibility of an upside reversal.
Bearish Regular Divergence
Price forms a Higher High, while the oscillator forms a Lower High.
Dashboard interpretation:
SELL REVERSAL
This condition may indicate weakening bullish momentum and the possibility of a downside reversal.
Bullish Hidden Divergence
Price forms a Higher Low, while the oscillator forms a Lower Low.
Dashboard interpretation:
BUY CONTINUATION
This condition may support continuation of an established bullish trend.
Bearish Hidden Divergence
Price forms a Lower High, while the oscillator forms a Higher High.
Dashboard interpretation:
SELL CONTINUATION
This condition may support continuation of an established bearish trend.
Professional Signal Status System
Each dashboard cell displays both the divergence type and its current lifecycle status.
ACTIVE
The latest divergence remains valid according to the indicator's invalidation rule.
NEW
The active divergence is one bar old or less.
BROKEN
Price has closed through the divergence endpoint in the invalidating direction.
Broken signals remain visible as historical context, but they should not be treated as active setups.
WAIT SIGNAL
Calculation is complete, but no divergence is currently available.
DATA LOADING
The selected symbol or timeframe does not yet have sufficient historical data, or the terminal is still preparing the required series.
Color-Coded Dashboard
The dashboard uses an intuitive visual classification system:
Green: Active bullish divergence.
Red: Active bearish divergence.
Purple: Broken or invalidated divergence.
Gray: Waiting or data-loading condition.
Gold border: Current chart symbol and timeframe.
The dashboard uses a modern dark interface with configurable colors and a professional Consolas font.
Price and Oscillator Confirmation
When a dashboard cell is selected, the indicator displays the detailed divergence geometry.
Price Chart
The indicator can display:
Price divergence lines.
Bullish and bearish color classification.
Regular and Hidden Divergence labels.
Configurable line style and width.
Oscillator Window
The oscillator window displays:
The selected oscillator series.
Matching oscillator divergence lines.
Pivot labels.
Visual confirmation of the dashboard classification.
Label convention:
D = Regular Divergence.
H = Hidden Divergence.
Eight Built-In Oscillators
Choose from eight internal oscillator models:
RSI — Relative Strength Index
CCI — Commodity Channel Index
CMO — Chande Momentum Oscillator
COG — Center of Gravity
MFI — Money Flow Index
ROC — Rate of Change
STOCH — Stochastic
WPR — Williams %R
The indicator can also read an external oscillator through a configurable indicator name and buffer.
Three Trend Detection Methods
Zigzag Structure
Uses market structure around the divergence pivots:
HH and HL as bullish context.
LL and LH as bearish context.
MA Difference
Uses the direction of a configurable moving-average series between divergence pivots.
Multiple MA calculation models are available, including:
EMA
SMA
RMA
HMA
WMA
VWMA
SWMA
Linear Regression
Median
Momentum
Highest and Lowest series
Percent Rank
High/Low midpoint
External Trend
Reads a selected external indicator buffer:
Positive value = bullish trend.
Negative value = bearish trend.
Zero = neutral trend.