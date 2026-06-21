⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

$298 Of Value. $99 Price Tag.

Nova GOLD Breakout costs $249 after July 1. Nova DNA Trader costs $199 on its own. Buy them separately and you are looking at $448 combined.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout today and Nova DNA Trader comes with it at no extra cost. $99 total. For both.

Two Systems, Two Jobs

Nova GOLD Breakout handles XAUUSD M1 with three stage logic built specifically for how gold fakes out, retests, and reverses. It is live right now on a real account, every trade visible on Telegram.

Nova DNA Trader handles the seven major forex pairs with a slow, rules-driven breakout system designed to run hands-free as a portfolio. Four inputs. No configuration needed beyond picking your pair and your risk.

One covers gold. The other covers forex majors. Together they cover most of what a serious automated trader actually wants running.

How It Works

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on the MQL5 market. Then message me directly on MQL5 and I will get Nova DNA Trader added to your account personally.

Message Me On MQL5

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 10 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to get Nova DNA Trader added to your account.