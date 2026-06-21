⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Two EAs. One Price.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout and Nova DNA Trader comes with it. Free. Nova DNA Trader normally sells for $199 on its own. With this purchase, it costs you nothing extra.

Here is exactly what that gets you.

What You Are Actually Getting

Nova GOLD Breakout. A purpose-built gold EA for XAUUSD M1. Three stage logic: breakout, retest, fallback. No indicators, no martingale. Stop loss on every trade. Running live right now in the Nova 002 signal with every trade posted publicly.

Nova DNA Trader. A fully set and forget trend breakout system covering all seven major forex pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD. Built-in configurations tested under realistic market conditions. Four inputs total. Pick your pair, set your risk, done.

Two markets. Two strategies. Gold and forex majors, covered by two professional EAs, for the price of one.

How To Claim It

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on the MQL5 market. Then message me directly on MQL5 and I will personally get Nova DNA Trader added to your account.

Message Me On MQL5

The Numbers

Nova GOLD Breakout: $99 right now, $249 after July 1.

Nova DNA Trader: included free, normally $199.

Total value: $298. Your price: $99.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 10 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to get Nova DNA Trader added to your account.