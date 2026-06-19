⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Gold EAs Are Broken.

Not yours specifically. All of them. Every gold breakout EA on this market has the same flaw built into the core of how it works.

They enter on the breakout. They set a stop. They wait. When the stop gets hit, the session is over. That is the entire system. One entry, one chance, one outcome.

Gold does not care about that. Gold retests. Gold fakes out. Gold breaks a level, runs 30 points, pulls back to shake out the stops, and then continues the original direction. Every experienced gold trader has watched this happen dozens of times. And every single-stage breakout EA gets destroyed by it, session after session, silently bleeding small losses that add up over time.

The system is not broken because the developers were lazy. It is broken because adding a second stage is harder. You have to define exactly when a retest has happened, when to re-enter, when the trade has actually failed instead of just pulled back. Most sellers do not bother. They ship the simple version and let the buyer figure out why it underperforms.

Nova GOLD Breakout Is The Fix

Three stages. When the retest happens, the EA enters again. When the breakout fails completely and price reverses through the other side, the fallback trade opens. Up to four entries from one session, each one triggered by what price actually did next.

XAUUSD M1. No indicators. No martingale. Stop loss on every trade. The same settings that run on the live signal.

Watch it trade live on Telegram. Free, no commitment.

t.me/novaalgotrading

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 12 days left.

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.