How to run EA perfectly

Ready to dominate the markets? Forget the boring manual. Here is your high-performance checklist for mastering this EA on MetaTrader 5.

🧠 Pro-Tip: Multi-EA Warfare

Worried about conflicts? Fear not. You can run this EA alongside an army of other robots. The golden rule? Assign a unique Magic Number to each EA. This is their digital fingerprint, ensuring zero cross-talk between different strategies on the same chart.

🎯 The "Set & Forget" Symbol Logic

Stop overcomplicating prefixes and suffixes! The EA is smarter than that. For example, if your broker uses EURUSD.m or EURUSD# , you only enter EURUSD in the settings. The auto-detection engine handles the messy broker formatting for you automatically. Do not add the suffix.

⚙️ The Backtest Bible (Critical!)

Do not guess. Get the exact .ini file. A raw backtest is useless without the right tick data & commission settings. Contact me directly and I will provide you with the correct configuration (.ini) file to load into your MT5 Strategy Tester. This is how you get reliable results.

🎁 The Secret Gift Protocol

Just purchased? Don't forget your bonus! Immediately send me a private message with a screenshot of your purchase receipt. I will then unlock and send you a FREE Gift EA to add to your arsenal.

💰 Deposit & Risk Decoded

Minimum Viable Deposit: Anything above $100 USD gets you in the game.

The Golden Rule: I recommend low risk always. Survive to trade another day.

Drawdown Guardian: The EA is set to avoid new trades at 70% drawdown and can be configured to close everything if that limit is breached.

📊 The Dashboard & Visuals

Zooming factor: Set to 1 for normal. Increase the number to zoom in on the on-chart dashboard for better visibility.

🔄 Changing the Trading Instrument

To switch from Gold to EURUSD? Do not drag a new symbol onto the chart. Instead, go to Inputs and change the set trading symbols parameter. The EA will automatically reload and trade the new symbol.

🌐 Join the Inner Circle

Telegram: I cannot post the link publicly (security reasons). Ask me in the private MQL5 Chat and I will send you the golden invite link.

MQL5 Channel: Here is the direct link for you to join right now: [Insert your MQL5 Channel Link Here]

📈 The "Best" Setfile Debate

Default is King: The default settings are the most robust starting point.

Prop Firm (Funded Accounts): This requires a special touch. Contact me privately so I can send you the specialized setfile tailored for Prop Firm rules.

Broker Optimization: You can optimize for your specific broker. Any additional premium setfiles will always be announced in our channels.

🛠️ Updating the EA (Stay Current)

When a new version drops, don't get left behind. For full, step-by-step visuals on the update procedure (how to preserve your settings while installing the new EX5), visit this dedicated blog post:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585

🛡️ Advanced Input Parameters (Explained)

Here is the soul of the machine. No variable names, just pure function:

set trading symbols: Enter the instruments you want to trade (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD ). The EA will cycle through them.

auto-detect symbol suffix/prefix: LEAVE THIS TRUE. It automatically strips broker-specific extensions.

set main magic number: The unique ID for this EA. Change this to run multiple copies.

set order comment: The label that will appear in your trade history. Great for tracking.

collapse identical ticks within this window (ms): Prevents spam by grouping identical rapid ticks. 75ms is the sweet spot.

extra distance added to broker freeze level (pts): Safety padding to avoid "Order is frozen" errors.

maximum number of new orders per minute: A circuit breaker to prevent overtrading in volatile spikes.

avoid opening new positions on triple-swap eve: Saves you from paying the 3x swap fee on Wednesdays.

activate recovery zone feature: Turns on the smart recovery algorithm to manage losing positions.

set zone distance (fixed points): How far from price the "danger zone" begins for recovery.

set atr timeframe for zones: Uses M15 volatility to dynamically place zones.

set atr period for zone calculation: How many candles (8) are used to measure volatility.

set atr multiplier for zones: A multiplier of 1x the ATR value creates a balanced safety net.

set profit type for recovery: Choose usd_percent (mix of cash & percentage).

set total profit usd after recovery: Target $1 profit to close the recovery cycle.

set total profit % of balance after recovery: Target 0.5% of balance to exit recovery.

set trading start & end time: The EA's daily curfew. Only trades between 00:05 and 23:59 .

set daily target % to block new orders: Hit 0 (disabled) or a value like 5 to stop new trades at 5% daily profit.

close all orders when daily target is hit: True = Lock in the win and shut down for the day.

set lot calculation method: mid_risk balances growth vs. safety.

set fixed lot size: If you don't want dynamic sizing, lock it to 0.01 .

force risk all time: Overrides other safety checks.

set maximum / minimum lot size: Absolute boundaries ( 60 max, 0.01 min).

set percentage to decrease lot after loss: 0 means no decrease. Enter 20 to reduce lot size by 20% after a loss.

enable macd filter: Uses MACD as a trend gatekeeper.

set macd filter fast/slow ema & sma: The classic 15, 28, 8 settings for H1 signals.

enable ftmo randomizer for tp and sl: Adds slight entropy to TP/SL to avoid broker targeting. Essential for prop firms.

zoom factor for dashboard: Adjusts UI scale for your screen resolution.

enable opening only one order per symbol: Prevents stacking multiple trades on the same pair.

min distance between trades (in points): 0 = off. Set to 50 to space entries out.

enable allowing hedging: True = You can hold both Buy & Sell on the same symbol.

set maximum drawdown allowed before avoiding new trades: The EA stops entering at 70% DD .

enable close on max drawdown: True = The emergency parachute deploys at the DD limit.

🧪 How to Run the EA on a Chart (Quick Start)

Drag the EA onto any chart (any symbol, any timeframe). It auto-detects everything. Don't overthink it. For the complete visual walkthrough, check the blog below (pick one):

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751359



