⏳ 16 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Gold EA. Three Stages. No Indicators. $99.

Nova GOLD Breakout is built for one market and one market only: XAUUSD M1. No indicators, no martingale, no grid. Just a session-based range and three stages of logic that cover what gold actually does after a breakout fires.

Most gold breakout EAs have one answer: enter on the break and hope it runs. Nova GOLD Breakout has three.

The Three Stages

Breakout. Session range closes. Price breaks above or below. Trade opens in that direction. Clean, defined, no second-guessing.

Retest. Price moves toward the target then pulls back to the broken level. The EA enters again. Same direction, same stop. The retest is a second opportunity at the same trade, often at a better price than the original entry. Most systems are stopped out here. This one re-enters.

Fallback. The breakout fails completely and price pushes through the opposite side of the range. The EA enters in the new direction. A failed breakout breaking the opposite level is one of the clearest signals gold produces. The fallback trades it instead of ignoring it.

Watch It Before You Buy

Every trade posted live on Telegram as it happens. Free to join, no commitment.

t.me/novaalgotrading

Free demo also available in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD M1. Run it yourself and see the logic in action before spending anything.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 16 days left.

Join The Telegram Channel | Download The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.