Week 24 result: +$19.59

June 11th was the week's pivot. The BoC held rates, the ECB hiked 25bp for the first time since 2023, and US CPI all landed the same day. AUDCAD had just added G2 in the early hours of that morning and caught the recovery perfectly — all three levels closed together. EURJPY also climbed back above 185 on the ECB move. GBPUSD's sell entry on the same day resolved via Break Even the next morning at +$0.97.

NZD and AUD remained on the back foot against the dollar — NZDUSD slid to around 0.5777 mid-week before recovering. NZDCAD dropped to around 0.8063 during the week before rebounding, with a new sell signal triggering near the recovery high on June 11th. GBPAUD cleared its carry-over sell at the open and continued climbing into the 1.90s with no new signal.

Next week brings another round of central bank decisions — BoJ (Jun 16), Fed (Jun 17), BoE (Jun 18). Heading into the weekend with open positions still on the board; dollar direction remains the key watch.

Full report: https://statera-ea.com/posts/2026/week24.html

Signal: Signal1 Signal2



Closed trades this week

AUDCAD M30

NZDCAD M30