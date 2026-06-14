AI Aurum Pivot New Live ATH: +173.18% Growth with Controlled Drawdown

AI Aurum Pivot Live Update — New ATH Profit Reached: +173.18%

AI Aurum Pivot has just reached a new all-time-high profit on the official MQL5 live signal.

The latest live result now shows +173.18% total growth. This is another important milestone for the system and a strong confirmation that AI Aurum Pivot continues to perform well in real market conditions.





Latest live signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361796

For me, the most important point is not only the profit number. The most important point is how the EA achieved this result.

AI Aurum Pivot is not a martingale EA. It is not a grid EA. It does not try to open many random trades or increase lot size dangerously after losses. The trading logic is built around selective entries, controlled risk, and long-term stability on XAUUSD.

This is why I always focus on real live results. Backtests are useful, but live trading is the real proof. A trading system becomes more valuable when it can continue to grow under real market conditions, with real spread, real execution, and real drawdown.

Current Live Result

Total Growth: +173.18%

+173.18% Net Profit: +768.86 USD

+768.86 USD Live Period: 22 weeks

22 weeks Total Trades: 69 trades

69 trades Profit Factor: 2.78

2.78 Recovery Factor: 12.17

12.17 Max Balance Drawdown: 7.08%

7.08% Equity Drawdown: 2.32%

2.32% Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Platform: MetaTrader 5

The growth curve continues to make new highs, while the drawdown remains controlled. This is exactly the type of balance I want to see from a serious long-term Expert Advisor.

Many EAs can look attractive for a short time, but real trading is not about one lucky week or one aggressive month. A strong EA must survive different market phases, quiet periods, volatility changes, and difficult trading conditions.

AI Aurum Pivot has already experienced many different gold market conditions during this live signal. The EA did not panic. It did not overtrade. It continued to follow the same trading logic with discipline.

That is why this new ATH result is very meaningful.

Why AI Aurum Pivot Is Different

No martingale

No grid

Hard stop loss protection

Selective gold trading logic

Designed for long-term trading

Suitable for traders who prefer controlled risk

Live signal available for public verification

AI Aurum Pivot is not designed for gambling or unrealistic overnight profit. It is designed for traders who understand that real growth comes from patience, risk control, and a system that can continue working over time.

If you are looking for a gold EA with a clear live track record, controlled drawdown, and a long-term trading philosophy, AI Aurum Pivot can be a strong choice for your portfolio.

Check the latest live signal here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361796

EA product page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161326

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading always involves risk. Please use proper lot size and risk management according to your own account size.