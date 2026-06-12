Instructions for Using the VR Trade Panel

You can download the trial version of VR Trade Panel from the [link].

The archive contains two versions for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4.

Additional materials:

Official page on the MQL5 Market for [MetaTrader 5]

Official page on the MQL5 Market for [MetaTrader 4]

Profile of the application's author for questions and suggestions [Vladimir]

How to install the application in MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 [Instructions].

The instructions are being prepared, coming soon!

Date of last post edit: 12.06.2026

Friends, in my profile you will find even more educational materials and useful applications!

Best regards, Vladimir!