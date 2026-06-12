Trend Sniper X: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator

Tired of trading against the market trend? Meet Trend Sniper X, a powerful multi-timeframe (MTF) trend-following indicator engineered for MetaTrader 5.

⏳ Limited-Time Launch Promotion

Trend Sniper X is currently available at an exclusive promotional launch price. Secure your copy today before the price increases with upcoming feature rollouts and optimization updates!

👉 Get Trend Sniper X on the MQL5 Market Now

Built on a robust Higher-Timeframe (HTF) SuperTrend engine and armed with an EMA trend filter, this tool completely redefines how you read market direction. It automatically recolors your current-timeframe candles based on HTF structural trends and plots precise BUY/SELL arrows at key trend-change points.





📊 Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Indicator Type: Multi-Timeframe Trend Candle (SuperTrend-based)

Signal Source: HTF SuperTrend (ATR-based) + HTF EMA Filter

Operating Timeframe: Works on any chart (Selectable HTF from M1 to MN1)

Primary Instruments: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and CFDs

Bonus Module: Built-in Session Market Box (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York)

🔥 Key Features That Give You An Edge

HTF SuperTrend Engine: Seamlessly projects higher-timeframe trend directions onto your current chart via intuitive, color-coded candles.

Dual Filter System: Combines an EMA Trend Filter and a Noise/Confirmation Filter to weed out false flips and deadly counter-trend noise.

Weak/Uncertain Bar Detection: Instantly highlights choppy, sideways market zones so you know exactly when to sit on your hands.

Instant Signal Arrows & Alerts: Delivers automated BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with full support for Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications, and Emails.

On-Chart Interactive Control: Features a clean, one-click ON/OFF panel and a dropdown menu to change your analysis timeframe instantly without opening settings.

Session Market Box: Displays major trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) as colored boxes directly on your background.

⏳ Limited-Time Launch Promotion

Trend Sniper X is currently available at an exclusive promotional launch price. Secure your copy today before the price increases with upcoming feature rollouts and optimization updates!

👉 Get Trend Sniper X on the MQL5 Market Now