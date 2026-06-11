Why 90% of Traders Lose Money Before They Even Open a Trade

Most traders believe that trading results depend mainly on the entry point. In reality, many losses begin much earlier — at the moment of risk calculation.

Common mistakes:

• random lot size;

• no fixed risk per trade;

• poor Risk/Reward ratio;

• moving Stop Loss emotionally;

• opening a trade without a clear plan.

A professional approach starts with risk calculation. A trader needs a tool that helps define position size, Stop Loss, Take Profit and Risk/Reward ratio before entering the market.

For MetaTrader 5, you can use Trade Assistant MT5 PRO or the free Risk Calculator assistent MT5.

For MetaTrader 4, you can use Trade Assistant MT4 PRO Panel, Trade Assistant Standard MT4 or the free Risk Calculator assistent MT4.

If you trade candlestick patterns, you can also use Candlestick Patterns Standard, Candlestick Patterns Pro or Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4.

Conclusion

If you want to improve the quality of your manual trading, do not start with the search for a perfect entry. Start with risk control. You cannot control the market, but you can control the size of your loss in every trade.

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