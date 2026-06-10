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🚀 Murrey Math Classic — New Release: TrendCandle Feature!
A new version of my Murrey Math Classic indicator is ready — the powerful TrendCandle feature has been added!
📥 Get Murrey Math Classic: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179139
Now the candles are automatically colored according to the trend direction, allowing you to identify market momentum at a glance. The screenshot below shows how cleanly it works on the XAUUSD M5 chart 👇
Indicator features:
- ✅ Murrey Math levels (0/8 – 8/8, full Gann Octave)
- ✅ Major S/R Pivot and Range zones
- ✅ RSI(14) + EMA(21/50) filter
- ✅ Ready-to-use trading strategies (Reversal, Pivot Breakout, Range Trading)
- ✅ NEW: TrendCandle — visual trend representation through color
- ✅ Works on all timeframes
Optimized for MetaTrader 5 ⚡
🕯️ TrendCandle — how the candles are colored:
- 🟢 Green — BUY (HTF uptrend)
- 🔴 Red — SELL (HTF downtrend)
- ⚪ Gray — Uncertain, trend not confirmed (don't rush to trade)
- 🟠 Orange — Trend change (new signal + alert)
⚙️ Fully controlled via the ON/OFF button and TF selection (M1–MN).
📥 Get Murrey Math Classic: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179139
📚 Previous articles:
#MQL5 #MetaTrader5 #MurreyMath #TrendCandle #ForexIndicator #XAUUSD #Gold