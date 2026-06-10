Murrey Math Classic — New Release: TrendCandle Feature!
Analytics & Forecasts

Murrey Math Classic — New Release: TrendCandle Feature!

10 June 2026, 08:45
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
0
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🚀 Murrey Math Classic — New Release: TrendCandle Feature!

A new version of my Murrey Math Classic indicator is ready — the powerful TrendCandle feature has been added!

📥 Get Murrey Math Classic: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179139

Now the candles are automatically colored according to the trend direction, allowing you to identify market momentum at a glance. The screenshot below shows how cleanly it works on the XAUUSD M5 chart 👇


Indicator features:

  • ✅ Murrey Math levels (0/8 – 8/8, full Gann Octave)
  • ✅ Major S/R Pivot and Range zones
  • ✅ RSI(14) + EMA(21/50) filter
  • ✅ Ready-to-use trading strategies (Reversal, Pivot Breakout, Range Trading)
  • NEW: TrendCandle — visual trend representation through color
  • ✅ Works on all timeframes

Optimized for MetaTrader 5 ⚡

🕯️ TrendCandle — how the candles are colored:

  • 🟢 Green — BUY (HTF uptrend)
  • 🔴 Red — SELL (HTF downtrend)
  • Gray — Uncertain, trend not confirmed (don't rush to trade)
  • 🟠 Orange — Trend change (new signal + alert)

⚙️ Fully controlled via the ON/OFF button and TF selection (M1–MN).

📥 Get Murrey Math Classic: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179139

📚 Previous articles:

Code2Profit Channel

How the Indicator Works | Complete Strategy Overview

Murrey Math Classic: From Theory to Chart Precision

Why Murrey Math Classic Beats Traditional Indicators

Analyzing Weekly Market Reversals with Murrey Math Classic (June 01 - June 05)

#MQL5 #MetaTrader5 #MurreyMath #TrendCandle #ForexIndicator #XAUUSD #Gold

##MQL5 #MetaTrader5 #MurreyMath #TrendCandle #ForexIndicator #XAUUSD #Gold