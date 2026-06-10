🚀 Murrey Math Classic — New Release: TrendCandle Feature!

A new version of my Murrey Math Classic indicator is ready — the powerful TrendCandle feature has been added!

📥 Get Murrey Math Classic: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179139

Now the candles are automatically colored according to the trend direction, allowing you to identify market momentum at a glance. The screenshot below shows how cleanly it works on the XAUUSD M5 chart 👇





Indicator features:

✅ Murrey Math levels (0/8 – 8/8, full Gann Octave)

✅ Major S/R Pivot and Range zones

✅ RSI(14) + EMA(21/50) filter

✅ Ready-to-use trading strategies (Reversal, Pivot Breakout, Range Trading)

✅ NEW: TrendCandle — visual trend representation through color

TrendCandle — visual trend representation through color ✅ Works on all timeframes

Optimized for MetaTrader 5 ⚡

🕯️ TrendCandle — how the candles are colored:

🟢 Green — BUY (HTF uptrend)

(HTF uptrend) 🔴 Red — SELL (HTF downtrend)

(HTF downtrend) ⚪ Gray — Uncertain , trend not confirmed (don't rush to trade)

, trend not confirmed (don't rush to trade) 🟠 Orange — Trend change (new signal + alert)

⚙️ Fully controlled via the ON/OFF button and TF selection (M1–MN).

📥 Get Murrey Math Classic: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179139



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#MQL5 #MetaTrader5 #MurreyMath #TrendCandle #ForexIndicator #XAUUSD #Gold