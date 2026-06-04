Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns

Swing Highs & Lows Signal Indicator MT4/MT5
FOR MT4 PLATFORM https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180014?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006
FOR MT5 PLATFORM https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180018?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating006
User Guide
Overview
Swing Highs & Lows Signal Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to detect swing highs, swing lows, candle patterns, and potential BUY/SELL opportunities automatically.
The indicator draws:
- BUY and SELL signal lines
- Entry price labels
- Swing High / Swing Low detection
- Candle pattern recognition
- Pip statistics dashboard
- Positive / Negative pip calculations
- Net performance difference
This indicator is optimized for both MT4 and MT5 platforms.Main Features
1. Swing Detection
The indicator automatically detects:
- HH = Higher High
- LH = Lower High
- HL = Higher Low
- LL = Lower Low
These structures help traders identify market trend direction.
2. BUY / SELL Signals
When a valid swing is detected:
- Green vertical line = BUY signal
- Red vertical line = SELL signal
The signal label appears directly at the candle close price.
Example:
BUY 1.34112
SELL 1.34721
3. Candle Pattern Detection
The indicator can recognize important reversal patterns:
- Hammer
- Inverted Hammer
- Bullish Engulfing
- Bearish Engulfing
- Shooting Star
- Hanging Man
These patterns are displayed near the swing area automatically.
4. Swing Statistics Dashboard
The dashboard appears in the top-right corner of the chart.
It calculates statistics from the selected number of scanned bars.
Dashboard includes:
- Bars Scanned
- Closed Signals
- Positive Pips
- Negative Pips
- Net Difference
Formula:
Net Difference = Positive Pips - Negative Pips
Best performance:
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
Scalping:
- M1
- M5
Swing Trading:
- H1
- H4
- D1
Optimized for:
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- Major Forex Pairs
- Open MetaTrader 4
- Click:
File → Open Data Folder
- Open:
MQL4 → Indicators
- Copy indicator file into the Indicators folder
- Restart MT4
- Drag indicator onto chart
- Open MetaTrader 5
- Click:
File → Open Data Folder
- Open:
MQL5 → Indicators
- Copy indicator file into the Indicators folder
- Restart MT5
- Drag indicator onto chart
Length
Controls swing sensitivity.
Lower value:
- More signals
- Faster reactions
Higher value:
- Stronger swings
- Fewer signals
Recommended:
- 1 to 3
MaxBarsToScan
Number of historical bars scanned for statistics.
Examples:
- 1000
- 2000
- 5000
Higher values may use more CPU resources.
ShowSwingLabels
Enable or disable swing labels.
true = visible
false = hidden
ShowSignalLines
Enable or disable BUY/SELL vertical lines.
Signal Colors
BUY:
- Lime / Green
SELL:
- Red
These colors can be customized.
Trend Trading
Use BUY signals only during uptrends.
Use SELL signals only during downtrends.
Confirmation
For stronger entries:
- Wait for candle close
- Combine with support/resistance
- Use higher timeframe confirmation
Risk Management
Always use:
- Stop Loss
- Proper lot size
- Risk management
Recommended risk:
- 1% to 2% per trade
BUY Setup
- Market creates Higher Low (HL)
- Hammer or Bullish Engulfing appears
- BUY signal appears
- Enter after candle close
SELL Setup
- Market creates Lower High (LH)
- Shooting Star or Bearish Engulfing appears
- SELL signal appears
- Enter after candle close
- Indicator does not repaint after candle close
- Works on all brokers
- Optimized for fast execution
- Validator-safe version
Author: Qiyas Baghirov
Thank you for using Swing Highs & Lows Signal Indicator.