Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns

Swing Highs & Lows Signal Indicator MT4/MT5

FOR MT4 PLATFORM https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180014?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006

FOR MT5 PLATFORM





User Guide

Overview

Swing Highs & Lows Signal Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to detect swing highs, swing lows, candle patterns, and potential BUY/SELL opportunities automatically.

The indicator draws:

BUY and SELL signal lines

Entry price labels

Swing High / Swing Low detection

Candle pattern recognition

Pip statistics dashboard

Positive / Negative pip calculations

Net performance difference

This indicator is optimized for both MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Main Features

1. Swing Detection

The indicator automatically detects:

HH = Higher High

LH = Lower High

HL = Higher Low

LL = Lower Low

These structures help traders identify market trend direction.

2. BUY / SELL Signals

When a valid swing is detected:

Green vertical line = BUY signal

Red vertical line = SELL signal

The signal label appears directly at the candle close price.

Example:

BUY 1.34112

SELL 1.34721

3. Candle Pattern Detection

The indicator can recognize important reversal patterns:

Hammer

Inverted Hammer

Bullish Engulfing

Bearish Engulfing

Shooting Star

Hanging Man

These patterns are displayed near the swing area automatically.

4. Swing Statistics Dashboard

The dashboard appears in the top-right corner of the chart.

It calculates statistics from the selected number of scanned bars.

Dashboard includes:

Bars Scanned

Closed Signals

Positive Pips

Negative Pips

Net Difference

Formula:

Net Difference = Positive Pips - Negative Pips

Recommended Timeframes

Best performance:

M15

M30

H1

H4

Scalping:

M1

M5

Swing Trading:

H1

H4

D1

Recommended Markets

Optimized for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

Major Forex Pairs

How to Install (MT4)

Open MetaTrader 4 Click:

File → Open Data Folder Open:

MQL4 → Indicators Copy indicator file into the Indicators folder Restart MT4 Drag indicator onto chart

How to Install (MT5)

Open MetaTrader 5 Click:

File → Open Data Folder Open:

MQL5 → Indicators Copy indicator file into the Indicators folder Restart MT5 Drag indicator onto chart

Input Settings

Length

Controls swing sensitivity.

Lower value:

More signals

Faster reactions

Higher value:

Stronger swings

Fewer signals

Recommended:

1 to 3

MaxBarsToScan

Number of historical bars scanned for statistics.

Examples:

1000

2000

5000

Higher values may use more CPU resources.

ShowSwingLabels

Enable or disable swing labels.

true = visible

false = hidden

ShowSignalLines

Enable or disable BUY/SELL vertical lines.

Signal Colors

BUY:

Lime / Green

SELL:

Red

These colors can be customized.

Trading Tips

Trend Trading

Use BUY signals only during uptrends.

Use SELL signals only during downtrends.

Confirmation

For stronger entries:

Wait for candle close

Combine with support/resistance

Use higher timeframe confirmation

Risk Management

Always use:

Stop Loss

Proper lot size

Risk management

Recommended risk:

1% to 2% per trade

Best Strategy Example

BUY Setup

Market creates Higher Low (HL) Hammer or Bullish Engulfing appears BUY signal appears Enter after candle close

SELL Setup

Market creates Lower High (LH) Shooting Star or Bearish Engulfing appears SELL signal appears Enter after candle close

Notes

Indicator does not repaint after candle close

Works on all brokers

Optimized for fast execution

Validator-safe version

Author

Author: Qiyas Baghirov

Thank you for using Swing Highs & Lows Signal Indicator.



