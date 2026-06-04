AURUM APEX HFT – DAILY PROFIT WITHDRAWALS

Aurum Apex HFT EA – Designed for Daily Profit Withdrawals

Aurum Apex is an HFT EA designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

Its unique approach is simple: target a daily profit percentage of your choice, let it run for a couple of hours, secure your gains, stop the EA, and withdraw your profits.

This is NOT an EA designed to run continuously like most traditional systems.





MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737



Verified Account Links Available in the Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea







To provide a broader example, I have included the results of a live $10,000 account with more than 650 trades (MyFxBook). This account is not an example of the recommended withdrawal schedule. It is simply a demonstration of the maximum withdrawal extension I would personally consider. For Aurum Apex HFT EA, daily profit withdrawals remain the preferred and recommended approach.



Why?

Because Aurum Apex was specifically engineered for this style of trading. If this is not your style, then this simply isn't your EA.

Do not try to force it into becoming something it was never designed to be.

This is an extremely aggressive HFT system. The results shown throughout this presentation were achieved by running the EA for only 1 to 2 hours per day.

If you choose to leave it running continuously like traditional EAs that chase only 30%+ monthly returns, that decision is entirely your responsibility.



It is important to understand this:There is no magic in trading, neither with this EA nor with any other.



What Aurum Apex offers is a unique opportunity for traders who understand the rules of the game: define your target, capture your profit, secure your gains, and step aside.



So now let's see how Aurum Apex behaves across different account sizes.



For example, I've included results from accounts starting with $10,000, $383, and even just $100. A few days ago, I also shared examples using $1,000 and $200 accounts.

This gives us a much broader perspective of how the EA performs across different capital levels, rather than relying on a single account size or isolated example.



































Any questions, just let me know! 👍

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737



Verified Account Links Available in the Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea



