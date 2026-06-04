Trading Strategies

Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals

4 June 2026, 10:01
Qiyas Baghirov
Qiyas Baghirov
0
288

Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals

Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals – User Guide

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179594?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006

1. Indicator Overview

Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals is an advanced Multi-Timeframe fractal indicator for MetaTrader 4.

The indicator detects:

  • Confirmed BUY fractals

  • Confirmed SELL fractals

  • Multi-timeframe fractal circles

  • MTF confluence zones

  • Vertical BUY/SELL signals

  • Non-repaint fractal confirmations

The system is designed for traders who want to identify strong reversal zones using multiple timeframe fractal confirmations.

2. Main Features

Confirmed Non-Repaint Fractals

The indicator only confirms fractals after the required right-side bars are completed.

This helps reduce repainting problems.

Multi-Timeframe Fractals

The indicator can display fractals from:

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

All higher timeframe fractals can appear on a single chart.

MTF Circle Confluence Detection

One of the most powerful features.

If 2 or more MTF fractals appear on the same chart bar:

  • A vertical signal line is created

  • BUY or SELL text appears at the top of the chart

BUY Confluence

If multiple lower fractals align together:

  • Green vertical line appears

  • BUY text is displayed

SELL Confluence

If multiple upper fractals align together:

  • Red vertical line appears

  • SELL text is displayed

This helps identify strong reversal zones.

3. Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 4

  2. Click:
    File → Open Data Folder

  3. Open:
    MQL4 → Indicators

  4. Copy the indicator file into this folder

  5. Restart MT4

  6. Drag the indicator onto the chart

4. Input Settings

Fractal Settings

LeftBars

Number of candles on the left side required to confirm a fractal.

RightBars

Number of candles on the right side required to confirm a fractal.

Lower values:

  • Faster signals

  • More signals

Higher values:

  • Stronger confirmations

  • Fewer signals

MaxBarsToScan

Maximum number of historical bars scanned by the indicator.

Higher value:

  • More history

  • More CPU usage

5. Current Timeframe Settings

ShowCurrentTF

Shows current timeframe fractals.

true = enabled
false = disabled

6. Multi-Timeframe Settings

ShowMTFFractals

Enables higher timeframe fractals.

ShowM5 / ShowM15 / ShowM30 / ShowH1 / ShowH4 / ShowD1

Enable or disable individual timeframe fractals.

Example:

  • ShowH1 = true

  • ShowH4 = false

7. Arrow Settings

BuyArrowCode

Arrow code used for BUY fractals.

SellArrowCode

Arrow code used for SELL fractals.

MTFArrowCode

Arrow code used for MTF fractal circles.

CurrentArrowSize

Arrow size for current timeframe fractals.

MTFArrowSize

Arrow size for MTF fractals.

8. Color Settings

BuyColor

Current timeframe BUY fractal color.

SellColor

Current timeframe SELL fractal color.

MTFBuyColor

Higher timeframe BUY fractal color.

MTFSellColor

Higher timeframe SELL fractal color.

9. ATR Distance Settings

ArrowGapATR

Distance between fractal and arrow.

Higher values move arrows further from candles.

ATRPeriod

ATR period used for spacing calculations.

10. Confluence Signal Settings

ShowConfluenceLines

Enable/disable BUY/SELL vertical signal lines.

MinConfluenceCount

Minimum number of MTF fractals required to create a signal.

Example:

  • 2 = signal after 2 matching fractals

  • 3 = stronger filtering

BuyLineColor

BUY vertical line color.

SellLineColor

SELL vertical line color.

ConfluenceLineWidth

Vertical line thickness.

ConfluenceTextSize

BUY/SELL text size.

11. Object Management

KeepObjectsAfterRemove

If true:

  • Objects remain on chart after indicator removal

If false:

  • All indicator objects are deleted automatically

12. Trading Usage Ideas

Reversal Trading

Use BUY/SELL confluence signals as reversal zones.

Support & Resistance

MTF fractals often create strong support and resistance areas.

Trend Confirmation

Combine with:

  • EMA

  • Trendlines

  • Fibonacci

  • Volume

  • Liquidity concepts

13. Best Timeframes

Recommended:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

Especially effective for:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Scalping

  • Intraday trading

14. Non-Repaint Logic

The indicator confirms fractals only after completion.

This means:

  • Signals do not disappear after confirmation

  • Refreshing the chart keeps objects stable

  • Timeframe changes do not remove confirmed signals

15. Important Notes

  • Use proper risk management

  • Test on demo account first

  • Best results usually appear during London and New York sessions

  • Avoid low-volatility market conditions

16. Recommended Strategy

Example:

  1. Wait for multiple MTF fractals

  2. Vertical BUY or SELL line appears

  3. Confirm with market structure

  4. Enter after candle confirmation

  5. Use stop-loss below/above fractal zone

17. Final Notes

Smart MTF Fractals No Repaint is designed to help traders visualize strong multi-timeframe reversal zones using advanced fractal confluence logic.

The indicator is best used together with:

  • Price Action

  • Market Structure

  • Trend Confirmation

  • Risk Management

Always test settings according to your broker and trading style.

Feedback:

I would really appreciate it if traders could download the demo version and test it in real market conditions. Your feedback is very important for improving the indicator.

If you notice any missing features, weaknesses, or have recommendations for additional functions, please feel free to share your ideas. I’m continuously working on upgrades and improvements based on trader feedback.

Thank you for your support and testing.


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