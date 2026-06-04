Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals – User Guide



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179594?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006

1. Indicator Overview

Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals is an advanced Multi-Timeframe fractal indicator for MetaTrader 4.

The indicator detects:

Confirmed BUY fractals

Confirmed SELL fractals

Multi-timeframe fractal circles

MTF confluence zones

Vertical BUY/SELL signals

Non-repaint fractal confirmations

The system is designed for traders who want to identify strong reversal zones using multiple timeframe fractal confirmations.

Confirmed Non-Repaint Fractals

2. Main Features

The indicator only confirms fractals after the required right-side bars are completed.

This helps reduce repainting problems.

Multi-Timeframe Fractals

The indicator can display fractals from:

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

All higher timeframe fractals can appear on a single chart.

MTF Circle Confluence Detection

One of the most powerful features.

If 2 or more MTF fractals appear on the same chart bar:

A vertical signal line is created

BUY or SELL text appears at the top of the chart

BUY Confluence

If multiple lower fractals align together:

Green vertical line appears

BUY text is displayed

SELL Confluence

If multiple upper fractals align together:

Red vertical line appears

SELL text is displayed

This helps identify strong reversal zones.

Open MetaTrader 4 Click:

File → Open Data Folder Open:

MQL4 → Indicators Copy the indicator file into this folder Restart MT4 Drag the indicator onto the chart

Fractal Settings

LeftBars

3. Installation4. Input Settings

Number of candles on the left side required to confirm a fractal.

RightBars

Number of candles on the right side required to confirm a fractal.

Lower values:

Faster signals

More signals

Higher values:

Stronger confirmations

Fewer signals

MaxBarsToScan

Maximum number of historical bars scanned by the indicator.

Higher value:

More history

More CPU usage

ShowCurrentTF

5. Current Timeframe Settings

Shows current timeframe fractals.

true = enabled

false = disabled

ShowMTFFractals

6. Multi-Timeframe Settings

Enables higher timeframe fractals.

ShowM5 / ShowM15 / ShowM30 / ShowH1 / ShowH4 / ShowD1

Enable or disable individual timeframe fractals.

Example:

ShowH1 = true

ShowH4 = false

BuyArrowCode

7. Arrow Settings

Arrow code used for BUY fractals.

SellArrowCode

Arrow code used for SELL fractals.

MTFArrowCode

Arrow code used for MTF fractal circles.

CurrentArrowSize

Arrow size for current timeframe fractals.

MTFArrowSize

Arrow size for MTF fractals.

BuyColor

8. Color Settings

Current timeframe BUY fractal color.

SellColor

Current timeframe SELL fractal color.

MTFBuyColor

Higher timeframe BUY fractal color.

MTFSellColor

Higher timeframe SELL fractal color.

ArrowGapATR

9. ATR Distance Settings

Distance between fractal and arrow.

Higher values move arrows further from candles.

ATRPeriod

ATR period used for spacing calculations.

ShowConfluenceLines

10. Confluence Signal Settings

Enable/disable BUY/SELL vertical signal lines.

MinConfluenceCount

Minimum number of MTF fractals required to create a signal.

Example:

2 = signal after 2 matching fractals

3 = stronger filtering

BuyLineColor

BUY vertical line color.

SellLineColor

SELL vertical line color.

ConfluenceLineWidth

Vertical line thickness.

ConfluenceTextSize

BUY/SELL text size.

KeepObjectsAfterRemove

11. Object Management

If true:

Objects remain on chart after indicator removal

If false:

All indicator objects are deleted automatically

Reversal Trading

12. Trading Usage Ideas

Use BUY/SELL confluence signals as reversal zones.

Support & Resistance

MTF fractals often create strong support and resistance areas.

Trend Confirmation

Combine with:

EMA

Trendlines

Fibonacci

Volume

Liquidity concepts

13. Best Timeframes

Recommended:

M1

M5

M15

Especially effective for:

Gold (XAUUSD)

Scalping

Intraday trading

14. Non-Repaint Logic

The indicator confirms fractals only after completion.

This means:

Signals do not disappear after confirmation

Refreshing the chart keeps objects stable

Timeframe changes do not remove confirmed signals

Use proper risk management

Test on demo account first

Best results usually appear during London and New York sessions

Avoid low-volatility market conditions

15. Important Notes16. Recommended Strategy

Example:

Wait for multiple MTF fractals Vertical BUY or SELL line appears Confirm with market structure Enter after candle confirmation Use stop-loss below/above fractal zone

17. Final Notes

Smart MTF Fractals No Repaint is designed to help traders visualize strong multi-timeframe reversal zones using advanced fractal confluence logic.

The indicator is best used together with:

Price Action

Market Structure

Trend Confirmation

Risk Management

Always test settings according to your broker and trading style.

Feedback:



I would really appreciate it if traders could download the demo version and test it in real market conditions. Your feedback is very important for improving the indicator.

If you notice any missing features, weaknesses, or have recommendations for additional functions, please feel free to share your ideas. I’m continuously working on upgrades and improvements based on trader feedback.

Thank you for your support and testing.