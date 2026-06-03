📈 Night Scalper Hits New All Time High (+85.98%)

Hello everyone.

After a couple quiet weeks the market conditions aligned perfectly, and Night Scalper brought in a +1.49% gain today, pushing the live signal account to a new all time high of +85.98%!

We are up +1.9% just for the start of this week, proving once again that patience in algorithmic trading pays off.

👉 Check out the live signal here: [Live Signal]

🛡️ The Power of a Patient Algorithm

I always emphasize this in the product description, but it is worth repeating: Night Scalper is a highly disciplined, long-term EA. It does not trade just for the sake of trading. It is engineered to wait for high probability mean reversion setups during the sensitive rollover session.

When market spreads are artificially spiked or liquidity is poor, the algorithm tries to protect your capital by staying on the sidelines. Algorithmic trading is a marathon, not a sprint, and this new ATH is a direct result of letting the EA exercise strict risk discipline!



📊 A Technical Note on Spread & Execution

If you want a safe, set and forget long term system to add to your portfolio, this is it.

I have received a few messages from users asking why their execution occasionally differs from the official live signal.

Because Night Scalper operates during the rollover window, execution quality is entirely dependent on your broker's liquidity pool. During this specific hour, spreads can gap wildly depending on the broker. If your results differ substantially from the live signal, it simply means your current broker's rollover spreads are too wide, causing the market to miss your limit order entries.

To get the most out of Night Scalper, ensure you are running it on a true, high quality ECN account with tight raw spreads and good liquidity providers. Reach out to me here on MQL5 if you want to discuss brokers and I'll help you get set up.





Thank you all for your incredible support, constructive feedback, and commitment to a professional, long-term trading mindset.



Stay patient and let the EA do its work!



Have a great day guys!