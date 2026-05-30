Week 22 result: +$23.56

Five positions closed this week across EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, and NZDCAD.

GBPUSD sell (1.34815 → 1.33802) closed at +$10.13 as cable declined through the week. EURUSD Ini+G1 closed together on the 27th for a combined +$8.44 (+$12.24 on G1, -$3.80 on Ini). GBPAUD buy closed at +$4.82, and the carry-over NZDCAD sell from last week closed at +$0.17.

The macro backdrop featured continued USD softness and uncertainty around tariff policy. GBPUSD was the standout mover — the sell entry on the 25th played out cleanly over three days.

Heading into next week with three open positions: NZDCAD Sell Ini (0.81142) + G1 (0.81844), EURJPY Sell Ini (185.237), and AUDCAD Sell Ini (0.99112). NZDCAD has been pushing higher since re-entry — G2 level near 0.82844 is the key watch point.

Full report: https://statera-ea.com/posts/2026/week22.html

Closed trades this week





GBPUSD M30





EURUSD M30





GBPAUD M30



