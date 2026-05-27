GOLD Current Open Scalping Trade || 'Quant Direction' Indicator

Hello traders,

I am posting a before-the-fact trade setup on GOLD using the Quant Direction indicator so you can follow the analysis and market direction in real time.

I identified a strong SELL opportunity on GOLD by checking the Quant Direction indicator. Before entering the trade, the indicator was already showing a clear bearish bias. What gave me additional confidence was the alignment between Scalping, Intraday and Swing direction, all pointing to the downside.

When all dimensions align in the same direction, it usually creates a higher probability setup, which is why I decided to execute the trade.

The position is currently running in profit, and this is the perfect moment to move the stop loss to breakeven and secure a risk-free trade. Even if the market reverses from this point, there is no loss involved since the worst-case scenario is closing at the entry price.

You can check the GOLD sell trades in the screenshots below.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







