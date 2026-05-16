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The XAUUSD timings will run from May 11 to May 15, 2026. All forecasts were provided a week in advance.
Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)
A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:
👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2055784809377550411
👉https://substack.com/home/post/p-198060310
TLV Principle
Trade Time. Not Price.
iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!
The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).
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