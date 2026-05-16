The XAUUSD timings will run from May 11 to May 15, 2026. All forecasts were provided a week in advance.
Analytics & Forecasts

The XAUUSD timings will run from May 11 to May 15, 2026. All forecasts were provided a week in advance.

16 May 2026, 23:21
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
131

The XAUUSD timings will run from May 11 to May 15, 2026. All forecasts were provided a week in advance.

Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)

A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:


👉 https://t.me/vistmany/3672

👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2055784809377550411

👉https://substack.com/home/post/p-198060310



TLV Principle

Trade Time. Not Price.

iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).


#xauusd, scalping, MarketStructure, iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, TimeTradingSource, TimeTrading, timings