Smc Session Killzone and Breakout - Installation & User Guide

🕐 Smc Session Killzone and Breakout — User Guide

SMC SESSION TRADING ASIAN RANGE LONDON OPEN NON-REPAINTING METATRADER 5 KILLZON E





Welcome to the official user guide for Smc Session Killzone and Breakout — a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 that maps the three major trading sessions (Asian, London, New York), automatically detects when price sweeps the Asian session high or low, confirms the reversal with a Market Structure Shift (MSS), and signals a high-probability entry. This is the most widely used institutional session model in professional forex trading — now fully automated on your chart.

📋 Table of Contents Installation The Session Sequence — Why This Works How the 3-Step Breakout Model Works All Input Parameters Explained What You See on the Chart Step-by-Step Trading Scenarios Recommended Settings by Instrument Common Mistakes

1️⃣ Installation

📥 Installing from MQL5 Marketplace (Compiled Version) 1 Log in to your MQL5 account inside MetaTrader 5 (bottom toolbar → MQL5.community). 2 Press F4 to open MetaEditor. Navigate to Market → Purchased in the Navigator panel. 3 Find Smc Session Killzone and Breakout. Right-click → Install. 4 Return to MT5. Open a chart. Right-click → Insert → Indicators → Custom → Smc Session Killzone and Breakout. 5 Configure inputs in the dialogue window and click OK. 6 ✅ Session boxes appear on the chart immediately for the last several trading days.

💡 Best Timeframes Apply to M15 for precise entry timing. Use M30 or H1 for a broader session view. The indicator uses UTC time — ensure your MT5 server time matches UTC or adjust the session hours accordingly. Apply tofor precise entry timing. Usefor a broader session view. The indicator uses UTC time — ensure your MT5 server time matches UTC or adjust the session hours accordingly.

2️⃣ The Session Sequence — Why This Works

The forex market runs on a predictable session rhythm. Institutional traders exploit this daily cycle to accumulate positions, run stops, and then drive the real directional move. Understanding this sequence is the foundation of this indicator.

🌏 Asian Session

00:00 – 08:00 UTC Role: Range Builder



Low volatility. Price consolidates. The high and low of this session become the liquidity levels — stop-losses from both sides accumulate just beyond these levels. Low volatility. Price consolidates. The high and low of this session become the— stop-losses from both sides accumulate just beyond these levels. 🇬🇧 London Session

07:00 – 16:00 UTC Role: Liquidity Hunter



Volatility expands sharply. London almost always sweeps one side of the Asian range to collect stops before the real move begins. This is the killzone. Volatility expands sharply. London almost always sweeps one side of the Asian range to collect stops before the real move begins. This is the 🇺🇸 New York Session

13:00 – 22:00 UTC Role: Trend Driver



The real directional move develops — often opposite to the London sweep direction. The London/NY overlap (13–16 UTC) is the highest-probability entry window. The real directional move develops — often opposite to the London sweep direction. Theis the highest-probability entry window.

🧠 The Core Pattern Asian range builds → London sweeps one side → MSS forms → NY drives the real direction. This sequence repeats with remarkable consistency on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and most major pairs. The indicator automates the detection of every step in real time. This sequence repeats with remarkable consistency on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and most major pairs. The indicator automates the detection of every step in real time.

3️⃣ How the 3-Step Breakout Model Works

Step Rule Applied by the Indicator Why It Filters Bad Setups 1️⃣ Asian Range Validation Asian session must have completed AND range must be between InpMinRangePips and InpMaxRangePips Too narrow = no meaningful liquidity. Too wide = already a news-driven day, not an accumulation day. 2️⃣ Sweep Detection Price wicks beyond Asian high or low by at least InpMinSweepPips AND closes back inside the range A close outside = real breakout, not a stop-hunt. Only closing-inside qualifies as a sweep. 3️⃣ MSS + Entry After the sweep, price must break the swing structure in the opposite direction. Optional Fibonacci pullback entry. Without MSS, you are fading a breakout blindly. MSS proves the sweep was institutional, not random noise.

4️⃣ All Input Parameters Explained

🔷 Session Times (UTC)

Input Default What It Does When to Change InpAsianStart / InpAsianEnd 0 / 8 UTC start and end hour for the Asian session range box. Adjust for DST (Daylight Saving Time) shifts — typically ±1 hour in March/November. Also adjust for Sydney-heavy pairs (AUD/NZD) where Asia starts earlier. InpLondonStart / InpLondonEnd 7 / 16 UTC hours for the London session box. Adjust by 1 hour during UK BST (British Summer Time, late March – late October). London becomes 06:00–15:00 UTC in summer. InpNYStart / InpNYEnd 13 / 22 UTC hours for the New York session box. Adjust by 1 hour during US EDT (Eastern Daylight Time, mid-March – early November). NY becomes 12:00–21:00 UTC in summer.

⏰ DST Quick Reference Period Asian (UTC) London (UTC) New York (UTC) Winter (Nov–Mar) 00:00–08:00 07:00–16:00 13:00–22:00 Summer (Apr–Oct) 00:00–08:00 06:00–15:00 12:00–21:00

🔷 Range & Entry Settings

Input Default What It Does Effect If You Change It InpRangeLookbackDays 3 How many past trading days of session boxes are stored and displayed on the chart. ⬆️ Raise to 5–7 to see more historical context. ⬇️ Lower to 1–2 for a clean, present-focused chart. InpMSSBars 4 Number of bars to look back when detecting a Market Structure Shift after a sweep. ⬆️ Higher = price must break a larger swing (stronger MSS confirmation). ⬇️ Lower = faster trigger, weaker confirmation. InpATRMult 1.5 The MSS impulse candle must be at least this multiple of the ATR. Prevents weak structure breaks from triggering entries. ⬆️ Raise for only strong momentum breaks. ⬇️ Lower to 1.0 for more sensitive MSS detection. InpATRPeriod 14 ATR calculation period used throughout for volatility reference. Standard is 14. No need to change for most instruments. InpWaitForPullback true When enabled, the entry signal waits for price to pull back after the MSS before firing. This gives a better entry price and improves R:R. Set false for immediate post-MSS entries (more aggressive, catches fast movers). Set true for better price and reduced risk. InpPullbackPct 0.382 The Fibonacci level price must retrace to before the entry signal fires (only active when InpWaitForPullback = true). 0.236 = very shallow pullback (fewer fills, better trend entry). 0.382 = standard. 0.5 = medium. 0.618 = deep retrace, best price but fewer fills.

🔷 Range Filters

Input Default What It Does Effect If You Change It InpMinRangePips 10.0 The Asian session range must be at least this wide in pips to qualify. Very narrow ranges have insufficient liquidity on either side. ⬆️ Raise to 15–20 pips on major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) for stronger setups. ⬇️ Lower to 5 for pairs with tighter Asian ranges (e.g. USDJPY in quiet periods). InpMaxRangePips 200.0 Asian ranges wider than this are ignored. Wide Asian ranges usually mean overnight news moved the market — the session model breaks down on these days. ⬆️ Raise only if you want to trade volatile news days (not recommended). ⬇️ Lower to 80–100 pips to be more selective on calmer days only. InpMinSweepPips 2.0 The wick beyond the Asian high or low must be at least this many pips to count as a sweep. ⬆️ Raise to 4–5 pips for major pairs to avoid detecting micro-wicks. ⬇️ Lower to 1 only if your pair has consistently tight spreads and wicks. InpMinRR 2.0 Minimum Risk:Reward ratio for an entry signal to be displayed. Calculated from structure-based SL to liquidity-target TP. ⬆️ Raise to 2.5–3.0 for only the best geometry setups. ⬇️ Lower to 1.5 for more signals — check your pair's ATR and range to ensure TP targets are realistic.

🔷 Filters

Input Default What It Does Effect If You Change It InpMinATR 0.0 Minimum ATR value for signals to fire. 0 = disabled. Set to e.g. 0.0003 (EURUSD) to prevent entries during pre-news dead zones or holiday sessions. InpHTF PERIOD_H4 Higher timeframe used for the 200 EMA directional bias filter. Change to H1 for day trading or D1 for swing trading. Must be higher than your chart's timeframe. InpUseBias true Long signals only fire when price is above the HTF 200 EMA. Short signals only when below. Strongly recommended ON — prevents trading against dominant institutional trend. Disable only for advanced counter-trend strategies.

🔷 Visuals

Input Default What It Does InpShowSessionBoxes true Draw the coloured session range boxes on chart. Set false for arrows-only view. InpAsianColor Slate Blue Fill colour of the Asian session box. InpLondonColor Royal Blue Fill colour of the London session box. InpNYColor Dodger Blue Fill colour of the NY session box. InpDebugMode false Prints sweep and MSS events to the Experts log for troubleshooting.

5️⃣ What You See on the Chart

Visual Element What It Means Action 🟦 Slate blue box labelled "AS 28.4p" Asian session range. 28.4 pip range this day. Box stretches from session start to end. Watch for a sweep of its high or low during London open 🟦 Royal blue box labelled "LN" London session range drawn as it builds. Context — shows where London has traded relative to Asian range 🟦 Dodger blue box labelled "NY" New York session range. Context — ideal entry window during London/NY overlap "H↑" tag on Asian box Asian high has been swept above during this trading day Watch for a bear entry signal to follow "L↓" tag on Asian box Asian low has been swept below during this trading day Watch for a bull entry signal to follow 🔵 Blue arrow (pointing down, below bar) Low sweep detected — Asian low was broken and price closed back above it MSS still pending — arrow warns sweep has occurred, entry not yet confirmed 🟠 Orange arrow (pointing up, above bar) High sweep detected — Asian high was broken and price closed back below it MSS still pending ⬆️ Green arrow Full long entry signal: low swept + MSS bullish confirmed + pullback (if enabled) reached Enter long at next bar open. SL below Asian low. TP at Asian high + extension. ⬇️ Red arrow Full short entry signal: high swept + MSS bearish confirmed + pullback reached Enter short at next bar open. SL above Asian high. TP at Asian low − extension.

6️⃣ Step-by-Step Trading Scenarios

🟢 Scenario A — Classic London Low Sweep → Long Entry on EURUSD M15 Setup: Tuesday. Asian session closed with a 31 pip range (1.08450–1.08760). InpWaitForPullback = true. 1 Asian box drawn: "AS 31.0p". Range is between InpMinRangePips (10) and InpMaxRangePips (200). ✅ Qualifies. 2 At 08:05 UTC (London open), a candle wicks to 1.08418 — 3.2 pips below the Asian low. It closes at 1.08461 (back above Asian low). ✅ Low sweep detected. 🔵 Blue arrow appears. 3 Asian box now shows "AS 31.0p L↓" tag. The sweep wick is clearly visible below the box. 4 Next 3 candles form a sharp rally. The 3rd candle closes above the swing high of the last 4 bars. ✅ Bull MSS confirmed. 5 Price retraces 38.2% of the MSS impulse. The pullback bar forms. ✅ InpPullbackPct=0.382 level reached. 6 ⬆️ Green arrow fires on the pullback bar. R:R = 2.8:1 — above InpMinRR. ✅ 7 Trade: Long at next bar open (1.08495). SL at 1.08410 (below sweep low). TP at 1.08760 (Asian high) + extension = 1.08900. Approximately 41 pip SL, 115 pip TP.

🔴 Scenario B — NY Session High Sweep → Short Entry on GBPUSD M15 Setup: Thursday. Asian range 1.26800–1.27150 (35 pips). HTF H4 EMA = bearish. InpWaitForPullback = false. 1 At 13:15 UTC (NY open), a candle wicks to 1.27192 — 4.2 pips above Asian high (1.27150). Closes at 1.27120 (back below Asian high). ✅ High sweep detected. 🟠 Orange arrow. 2 Asian box shows "AS 35.0p H↑" tag. 3 Next candle is a strong bearish close below the swing low of the last 4 bars. ✅ Bear MSS confirmed. 4 InpWaitForPullback = false → entry fires immediately on MSS bar close. ⬇️ Red arrow fires. 5 HTF H4 EMA = bearish → bias filter ✅. R:R = 2.2:1 ✅. 6 Trade: Short at MSS bar close. SL above sweep high (1.27192 + buffer). TP at Asian low (1.26800) − extension.

⬜ Scenario C — Setup Rejected by Range Filter (Learning Example) Setup: Monday after a major news event. Asian session traded wildly — range = 180 pips. 1 Asian box drawn: "AS 180.0p". This exceeds InpMaxRangePips (200? — close call, but if set to 150 it would be rejected). 2 Indicator suppresses all signals for this session. No sweep arrows appear, no entry signals fire. 3 Why this is correct: A 180-pip Asian range means the market already moved significantly overnight — likely driven by news or gap. The clean accumulation/distribution model does not apply. Trading it would be low-probability. 4 Lesson: Adjust InpMaxRangePips to 100–120 on major pairs for the cleanest setups. Use a forex economic calendar alongside the indicator on Mondays and news days.

7️⃣ Recommended Settings by Instrument

Instrument Typical Asian Range MinRangePips MaxRangePips MinSweepPips EURUSD 15–50 pips 12 100 2 GBPUSD 20–60 pips 15 120 3 USDJPY 15–40 pips 10 80 2 AUDUSD 10–35 pips 8 70 2 US30 (Index) 80–200 points 60 500 10 XAUUSD (Gold) 50–200 pips 40 400 10

💡 Index and Gold Users Adjust InpMinSweepPips and range settings proportionally for indices and gold — their pip values are much larger than forex pairs. A 2-pip sweep on EURUSD = roughly 10–20 point sweep on US30. Adjust InpMinSweepPips and range settings proportionally for indices and gold — their pip values are much larger than forex pairs. A 2-pip sweep on EURUSD = roughly 10–20 point sweep on US30.

8️⃣ Common Mistakes

❌ Mistake ✅ Fix Trading on Mondays without checking the economic calendar — Asian range is often abnormally wide after weekend gaps Set InpMaxRangePips to 80–100 on major pairs. If the Asian range exceeds this on a given day, the indicator automatically skips it. Misreading server time — all session times are in UTC. Your MT5 server may show GMT+2 or GMT+3 Check your server time offset in MT5 (bottom right clock). Subtract the offset from all InpSession times. E.g. if server = GMT+2, London = 07 UTC → show as 09:00 on your chart. Entering on the sweep arrow (blue/orange) instead of waiting for the green/red entry arrow The sweep arrows are alerts only — they say "a sweep happened." The entry arrow fires only after MSS confirmation. Never trade the sweep arrow directly. Expecting a signal every single day The indicator is designed to skip low-quality days (too-narrow or too-wide ranges, no clear sweep). This is a feature, not a bug. Quality over quantity. Setting InpWaitForPullback=false on a fast pair and missing the move entirely If your pair moves fast after MSS (e.g. GBPJPY, NAS100), use AGGRESSIVE mode (InpWaitForPullback=false) or a tighter ATR multiplier so signals fire quickly.

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Smc Session Killzone and Breakout · MetaTrader 5 · Asian Range · London Open · New York Session · Killzone · Non-Repainting · MQL5 Indicator