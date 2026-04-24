26+ excellent destination definitions since the beginning of the year





The Pulse indicator was used on the chart. The recommended currency pair is XAU USD TF m15.





The Pulse indicator perfectly shows accumulation periods and the likely direction of the future momentum after the accumulation period.With its help, the structure of the market and the understanding of what stage the market is in at the moment become better visible. And it also becomes clear what to expect in the market in the near future.





XAU UASD m15 01.2026 - 04.2026 ( for 4 months )









You can see for yourself how much The Pulse indicator is an excellent additional tool for successful trading in the market.



































