26+ excellent destination definitions since the beginning of the year
Trading Systems

26+ excellent destination definitions since the beginning of the year

24 April 2026, 09:02
Roman Kuleshov
Roman Kuleshov
0
130


The Pulse indicator was used on the chart. The recommended currency pair is XAU USD TF m15.


The Pulse indicator perfectly shows accumulation periods and the likely direction of the future momentum after the accumulation period.With its help, the structure of the market and the understanding of what stage the market is in at the moment become better visible. And it also becomes clear what to expect in the market in the near future.


XAU UASD m15  01.2026 - 04.2026  (for 4 months)

XAU USD m15



You can see for yourself how much The Pulse indicator is an excellent additional tool for successful trading in the market.



The Pulse                         Version mt5                       Version mt4                                 








##The Pulse#Trading strategy #Forex Trading # top indicator Forex#Accumulation#market structure