



Why every trader should have The Pulse indicator as an additional tool for trading.





1. The main thing is that you will see the structure of the market. At what stage is the market at different TF (m5 m15 1h, etc.). What to expect and how best to hedge your bets. And thanks to this, you will be able to improve your trading on the TF you are interested in.

As everyone knows, the market price moves from one accumulation to another (Screenshot 1).And seeing and understanding the structure of the market and what stage we are in at the moment is the key to successful trading.



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2. The Pulse indicator is perfectly combined with trend indicators to confirm the trend itself.

For example: the trend indicator shows that a trend has started, and The Pulse indicator shows that the current accumulation is still active, so it may be necessary to delay entering trades until the accumulation ends and The Pulse signals the end of the current accumulation. This way there will be fewer risky and unprofitable trades.

The ideal moment is when the trend indicators show the beginning of the trend and The Pulse indicator shows the end of the current accumulation — then at this moment you can look for entry points into the market.





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3. Similar to confirming the beginning of a trend, The Pulse indicator perfectly shows the trend's transition to the accumulation stage.

For example: we have a pronounced trend and there are open trades according to the trend. Suddenly, The Pulse indicator shows the beginning of active accumulation. The accumulation period may be short, or it may take a long time, or a trend change may occur altogether, which is not uncommon. This means that it is better to lock in profits on open trades before everything turns upside down.

And after the current accumulation stops being active and The Pulse indicator signals this, you can again look for entry points according to the trend. (Screenshot 2).





In general, The Pulse indicator is perfectly combined not only with trend indicators, but also with any other indicators. He will confirm their signals or make it clear that it is too early to enter into a deal and it is better to double-check everything or wait for the right moment.





The more checks there are before entering into a trade, the less risky it becomes.





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4. For those who like to trade in flat, consolidation, accumulation, sideways, and so on. (this stage of the market has many names), The Pulse indicator will be an excellent additional tool for profitable trading.

Because:

The Pulse indicator signals the beginning of accumulation at an early stage of this accumulation. This opens up more trading opportunities.

Shows the relative limits of accumulation. (Screenshot 2).They are relative, because in active accumulation, as it expands, its boundaries will expand. This, in turn, expands the possibilities of trading in active accumulation.

The Pulse indicator signals the end of active accumulation, which means that you will have a clear understanding that flat, consolidation, accumulation, etc. It's over. And another stage of the market will begin soon.(for example, a continuation of the trend or a new consolidation or reversal, etc.).Having received such a signal from The Pulse indicator, you will be able to stop trading flat in time so as not to receive unnecessary losses. And for example, you can already start looking for new entry points, but for a trend or a new consolidation. (Screenshot 2).





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5. The Pulse indicator helps in determining the strength of a future or already existing impulse. The fact is that after each accumulation there is an impulse — the release of accumulated.(Screenshot 1).

The longer the accumulation, the stronger the momentum will be. BUT, it's not that simple. It happens that in one flat there are several accumulations in a row with small pulses (discharges), which means that there may not be enough force for a strong movement on the main pulse. And the strength of the movement will depend on the accumulated volumes, the market's reaction to external and other factors.





To more accurately determine the strength of the pulse, in addition to The Pulse indicator, it is advisable to additionally have:

skills (experience) and observations,

monitor the accumulation volumes,

follow the news and the release of important data, as well as reactions to them,

have data from additional tools that help in determining the strength of the impulse.

it is good to understand the behavior of the instrument you are trading on.

Do not forget that any trend draws strength from Accumulations. And it can and should be used.









To summarize : The Pulse indicator will be an excellent additional tool in trading:



for those who trade according to the trend and prefer to stay out of the market during a flat (the indicator will show the accumulation period and its end).

for those who trade flat (the indicator will show the beginning of accumulation at an early stage, as well as the end of this accumulation).

and for those who prefer to trade both trend and flat.









After reading this blog, you can ignore everything, or you can take it into account and test it in practice. After that, you will be able to understand how best to use The Pulse indicator as an additional tool in your trading.





The secret to success is the search for opportunities, and everything else is an excuse not to try anything.





Have a good trading.













Screenshot 1











Screenshot 2























