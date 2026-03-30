



BITCOIN (BTCUSD): Not a Good Sign?!💰





📉Bitcoin broke and closed below a support line of a bearish

flag pattern on a daily time frame.





It is a very important signal that indicates a highly probable

down trend continuation.





The price may drop to 60000 level.

—————————

Daily time frame





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



