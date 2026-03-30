Analytics & Forecasts

BITCOIN (BTCUSD): Not a Good Sign?!

30 March 2026, 11:35
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
109


BITCOIN (BTCUSD): Not a Good Sign?!💰


📉Bitcoin broke and closed below a support line of a bearish

flag pattern on a daily time frame.


It is a very important signal that indicates a highly probable

down trend continuation.


The price may drop to 60000 level.

—————————

Daily time frame


My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168383
✔️ Auric Flow MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168377

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949


#bitcoin, btcusd