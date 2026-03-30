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BITCOIN (BTCUSD): Not a Good Sign?!💰
📉Bitcoin broke and closed below a support line of a bearish
flag pattern on a daily time frame.
It is a very important signal that indicates a highly probable
down trend continuation.
The price may drop to 60000 level.
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Daily time frame
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