My Trading

EA GOLD MT5

23 March 2026, 08:11
Fanur Galamov
Fanur Galamov
2
670


EA Gold MT5

  • Platform MT5. 
  • ECN account.
  • Min. deposit $100.
  • Trading pair: XAUUSD H1.
  • Recommended VPS.


RiskPerTrade 3%



RiskPerTrade 5%



RiskPerTrade 7%



How to install 

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach GOLD MT5 to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
  3. Download .set files. Press "Load" button and for each pair apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 


NF3


EA GOLD MT5 settings: