2
670
- Platform MT5.
- ECN account.
- Min. deposit $100.
- Trading pair: XAUUSD H1.
- Recommended VPS.
RiskPerTrade 3%
RiskPerTrade 5%
RiskPerTrade 7%
How to install
- Setup news filter.
- Attach GOLD MT5 to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
- Download .set files. Press "Load" button and for each pair apply suitable .set file.
- Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.
News filter setup
- Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
- At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.
EA GOLD MT5 settings:
Files:
XAUUSD_H1_STD3.set 5 kb
XAUUSD_H1_RM3.set 5 kb
XAUUSD_H1_RMD3.set 5 kb