User Guid for Chart candle Timer

The panel updates every 200 milliseconds, ensuring a smooth and accurate countdown. It works on all standard timeframes from M1 to MN and adapts its time format automatically, showing HH:MM:SS for higher timeframes and MM:SS for shorter ones.









Key Features





- Real-time candle countdown timer with color-coded urgency states

- Visual progress bar showing candle completion percentage

- Live spread display in points with warning colors for widening spreads

- Daily range (High - Low) in points

- Pip value in account currency

- ATR (Average True Range) with adjustable period

- Server time display

- Pop-up alert and sound notification on new candle formation

- Fully adjustable panel position (4 corners + pixel offset)

- 3 panel sizes: Small, Medium, Large

- 6 built-in dark themes + fully customizable color mode









Color-Coded Warnings





The timer and progress bar change color based on urgency. When more than 15 seconds remain, they display in the theme accent color. Between 5 and 15 seconds, they turn yellow as a warning. Below 5 seconds, they turn red to indicate the candle is about to close.





The spread display uses a similar system. Normal spreads appear in white. Spreads above 15 points turn yellow, and above 30 points turn red.









Themes





Choose from six professionally designed dark themes or create your own color scheme.





- Dark Phoenix: Dark background with orange accents

- Neon Cyber: Dark background with cyan accents

- Royal Gold: Dark background with gold accents

- Emerald Night: Dark background with green accents

- Crimson Fire: Dark background with red accents

- Arctic Blue: Dark background with blue accents

- Custom: Set background, border, text, label, and timer colors individually



