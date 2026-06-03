EURUSD Short trade Trade Running || Quant Direction 3-D Confluence In Action





Hello traders,

At the moment i have one open short trade on EURUSD pair. Market bias is Bearish as i spotted on Quant Direction indicator. The trade was placed according to H4 timeframe price action and TP/SL were placed accordingly. You can check the full setup on photo below.













👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



