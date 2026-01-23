How I Passed a $100k Prop Challenge Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' (Live Results)

Hello traders,

Passing the evaluation is usually the biggest problem traders face. I managed to pass the prop firm challenge using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot', which allows combination of semi-automatic and manual trading. It gives me flexibility to filter specific market zones, ensuring that i only trade high probability setups. By focusing on zones that offer a better than 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, it becomes much easier to protect my capital against daily drawdown rules while still making enough profit to pass the evaluation phase quickly.

In this video below, I demonstrate how I managed to hit the profit target in just 3 trading days and the complete trading history.











Risk Management Breakdown

Regarding risk management, I started this challenge on a $100,000 account. In the beginning, I was risking approximately $1,000 to $2,000 per trade to build a safe foundation. Once I secured some initial profits and built a buffer, I decided to become more aggressive to hit the target faster. However, this aggressive approach is optional, you can adjust the risk parameters entirely according to your own tolerance and the specific rules of your prop firm.





🚀 Struggling to Pass Prop Firm Challenges?

If you want to become a Prop Trader and start trading with a plan, you can join the 'PROP FIRM MENTORING PROGRAM'. You will learn a structured approach to evaluations, professional risk control, and precise execution.

📩 Contact for Details:

high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





✅ Check 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023