Risk Management Tool MT5

Download for FREE!!
Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator
Download for FREE!!
Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator
Risk Management Tool for MetaTrader 5
The Risk Management Tool is a practical trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to calculate position size and control risk before entering a trade. It helps traders define risk parameters directly on the chart and avoid manual calculations.
The tool is focused on capital protection and disciplined trade planning.
Indicator Logic
The Risk Management Tool calculates lot size based on user-defined parameters such as account balance, risk percentage, and stop loss distance. The results are displayed instantly, allowing traders to evaluate risk exposure before opening a position.
This logic supports consistent risk control and structured trade execution.
Key Features
-
Automatic position size calculation
-
Risk percentage–based trade planning
-
Visual risk representation on the chart
-
Helps control exposure per trade
-
Suitable for any trading strategy
-
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The Risk Management Tool is best used as a pre-trade planning utility. Traders typically define stop loss and risk parameters first, then use the tool to calculate the correct position size before entering the market.