Risk Management Tool MT5

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Risk Management Tool for MetaTrader 5

The Risk Management Tool is a practical trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to calculate position size and control risk before entering a trade. It helps traders define risk parameters directly on the chart and avoid manual calculations.

The tool is focused on capital protection and disciplined trade planning.

Indicator Logic

The Risk Management Tool calculates lot size based on user-defined parameters such as account balance, risk percentage, and stop loss distance. The results are displayed instantly, allowing traders to evaluate risk exposure before opening a position.

This logic supports consistent risk control and structured trade execution.





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Key Features

Automatic position size calculation

Risk percentage–based trade planning

Visual risk representation on the chart

Helps control exposure per trade

Suitable for any trading strategy

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The Risk Management Tool is best used as a pre-trade planning utility. Traders typically define stop loss and risk parameters first, then use the tool to calculate the correct position size before entering the market.