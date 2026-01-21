🔥 Titanium Flux EA — XAUUSD | LIVE PERFORMANCE
📈 +50% profit on a LIVE account
As shown in the images, Titanium Flux EA is delivering stable and disciplined trading results on XAUUSD.
• Real LIVE signal
• 100% algorithmic trading
• Controlled drawdown
• No overtrading — precision over frequency
📊 The chart clearly shows accurate trend capture and proper risk management.
This is not luck — it is the result of a structured and systematic trading algorithm.
👉 EA link (Market):
Titanium Flux EA – XAUUSD
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159131
👉 Live Signal (real account):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351631
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Results may vary depending on market conditions. The EA operates strictly based on predefined strategy and risk management rules.