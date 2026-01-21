🔥 Titanium Flux EA — XAUUSD | LIVE PERFORMANCE

📈 +50% profit on a LIVE account

As shown in the images, Titanium Flux EA is delivering stable and disciplined trading results on XAUUSD.

• Real LIVE signal

• 100% algorithmic trading

• Controlled drawdown

• No overtrading — precision over frequency

📊 The chart clearly shows accurate trend capture and proper risk management.

This is not luck — it is the result of a structured and systematic trading algorithm.

👉 EA link (Market):

Titanium Flux EA – XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159131

👉 Live Signal (real account):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351631

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Results may vary depending on market conditions. The EA operates strictly based on predefined strategy and risk management rules.







