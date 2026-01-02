- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
15.61 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
54.50 USD (5 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (54.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
7.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
13.63 USD
Average Profit:
13.63 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
27.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|54
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.61 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8541
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2211
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 3441
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real4
|8.12 × 17
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|8.29 × 7
Titanium Flux Live Signal
No reviews