Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026)

Markets brace for a week packed with volatility as central banks, inflation data, and geopolitical discourse converge. Below are the five most market-moving events from the economic calendar between January 19–23, 2026:

1. Eurozone CPI Releases (January 19, 10:00 UTC)

The European Union’s harmonized Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures—headline, core, monthly, and annual—are critical gauges of inflation pressure in the euro area. With headline CPI expected at 2.0% y/y and core CPI at 2.3% y/y, any deviation could trigger sharp moves in EUR pairs and European equities. Persistent inflation above target may delay ECB rate cuts, fueling EUR strength.

2. U.S. Core PCE Price Index (January 22, 15:00 UTC)

As the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index is pivotal. Forecast at 0.2% m/m and 2.7% y/y, this data will heavily influence market expectations for Fed policy in early 2026. A hotter-than-expected print could crush hopes for imminent rate cuts, sending Treasury yields higher and pressuring risk assets.

3. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Policy Decision & Press Conference (January 23, 02:30–06:30 UTC)

Japan’s central bank remains under intense scrutiny. With core CPI holding near 3%, speculation mounts over whether the BoJ will finally abandon negative rates or adjust yield curve control. The Monetary Policy Statement, Outlook Report, and Governor Ueda’s press conference could ignite massive JPY volatility—and ripple across global carry trades.

4. ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts (January 22, 12:30 UTC)

While not a live decision, these minutes reveal internal debates among ECB policymakers. Any hints of dovishness—or resistance to further easing—will sway EUR sentiment ahead of Lagarde’s later speeches. Given current inflation dynamics, markets will parse every word for clues on the timing of future rate moves.

5. U.S. Initial Jobless Claims & Consumer Sentiment (January 23, 13:30 & 15:00 UTC)

Labor market resilience and consumer psychology remain key pillars of U.S. economic health. Initial claims (forecast: 223K) test labor tightness, while the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (expected: 54.0) reflects household confidence amid elevated prices. Surprises here could amplify reactions to PCE data and shape USD direction into month-end.

Honorable Mention: The ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos (Jan 19–23) may not release hard data, but speeches by global leaders and CEOs often spark sector-specific moves—especially in energy, AI, and climate tech.

Stay alert: this week blends data-driven volatility with narrative-driven uncertainty—a perfect storm for traders.

If you use technical tools in trading, it's important that they account for market context—including periods of high volatility.

