Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 - Complete User-Guide (Part 2)

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GRID MASTERS TEMPORAL TRADER MT5

COMPLETE USER MANUAL AND GUIDE

Version 1.12 | Copyright 2026, Hector Moses @ Grid Masters

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TABLE OF CONTENTS

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5. OPERATIONAL GUIDE

5.1 How the EA Operates Daily

5.2 Grid Placement Logic

5.3 Position Management Flow

5.4 Trim Engine Activation

5.5 Lock System Triggers





6. STRATEGY SETUPS

6.1 Conservative Setup (Low Risk)

6.2 Moderate Setup (Balanced)

6.3 Aggressive Setup (High Volume)

6.4 Trend-Following Setup

6.5 Range-Trading Setup





7. OPTIMIZATION GUIDE

7.1 Backtesting Best Practices

7.2 Forward Testing Protocol

7.3 Parameter Optimization

7.4 Currency Pair Selection

7.5 Timeframe Selection





8. RISK MANAGEMENT

8.1 Position Sizing Calculations

8.2 Margin Management

8.3 Drawdown Expectations

8.4 Lock Settings Strategy

8.5 Emergency Procedures





9. TROUBLESHOOTING

9.1 Common Issues and Solutions

9.2 Error Messages Explained

9.3 Performance Problems

9.4 Broker-Specific Issues





10. ADVANCED USAGE

10.1 Multi-Symbol Trading

10.2 Portfolio Management

10.3 News Event Handling

10.4 Custom Time Slot Strategies





11. FAQ

12. SUPPORT & CONTACT

13. DISCLAIMER & LEGAL



COMPLETE USER MANUAL AND GUIDE - (Part 2)











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5. OPERATIONAL GUIDE

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5.1 HOW THE EA OPERATES DAILY

──────────────────────────────





DAILY CYCLE:





00:00 SERVER TIME - DAILY RESET

├─ All time slot flags reset (g_fired1/2/3 = false)

├─ EA ready to trigger at configured times

└─ Existing positions/orders remain active





TIME SLOT 1 TRIGGERS (e.g., 05:00)

├─ EA checks: Is g_fired1 already true? No → Continue

├─ Market available? Spread OK? Yes → Continue

├─ Check SMA filter (if enabled)

├─ Price > SMA? → Place BUY grid only

├─ Price < SMA? → Place SELL grid only

├─ SMA disabled? → Place both grids

├─ Set g_fired1 = true (won't fire again today)

└─ Grid deployed successfully





CONTINUOUS MONITORING (EVERY TICK)

├─ Check existing positions:

│ ├─ Break-even reached? → Move SL to BE + offset

│ ├─ Trailing trigger? → Adjust trailing SL

│ ├─ Basket profit target? → Execute partial close

│ └─ Position age limit? → Close aged positions

├─ Check trim engines:

│ ├─ Position count > Legacy Trim max? → Trim positions

│ └─ Position count > AI Trim max? → AI trim positions

├─ Check locks:

│ ├─ Equity Lock reached? → Close all, clear grid

│ ├─ Profit Lock reached? → Close all, freeze (optional)

│ └─ Drawdown Lock reached? → Close all, clear grid

├─ Check grid refresh:

│ └─ 70% of pending orders consumed? → Re-deploy grid

└─ Repeat every tick





TIME SLOT 2 TRIGGERS (e.g., 10:00)

├─ Same process as Slot 1

└─ Independent of Slot 1 (fresh grid)





TIME SLOT 3 TRIGGERS (e.g., 15:00)

├─ Same process as Slot 1

└─ Independent of Slots 1 & 2





23:59 SERVER TIME

├─ Day cycle completes

└─ Tomorrow: Reset at 00:00









5.2 GRID PLACEMENT LOGIC

─────────────────────────





STEP-BY-STEP PROCESS:





1. TRIGGER CHECK

├─ Current server time = Time Slot X?

├─ Has this slot already fired today?

└─ If no → Proceed to Step 2





2. MARKET VALIDATION

├─ Is market open and tradable?

├─ Is spread within acceptable range?

├─ Is enough free margin available?

└─ If all yes → Proceed to Step 3





3. SMA ANALYSIS (if enabled)

├─ Calculate current SMA value

├─ Compare mid-price to SMA

├─ Determine bias:

│ ├─ Price > SMA → BUY_ONLY

│ ├─ Price < SMA → SELL_ONLY

│ └─ Filter disabled → BOTH

└─ Proceed to Step 4





4. POSITION LIMIT CHECK

├─ Count current BUY positions

├─ Count current SELL positions

├─ If BUY count >= Max BUY → Skip BUY grid

├─ If SELL count >= Max SELL → Skip SELL grid

└─ Proceed to Step 5





5. PENDING ORDER LIMIT CHECK

├─ Query broker's max pending orders limit

├─ Count current pending orders on account

├─ Would placing grid exceed limit?

└─ If yes → Abort, log warning





6. DELETE OLD PENDING ORDERS

├─ Loop through all pending orders

├─ If order belongs to this EA (magic match):

│ └─ Delete order

└─ Clear the slate for fresh grid





7. PLACE BUY GRID (if allowed)

├─ Calculate BUY levels to place (respecting position limits)

├─ For each level (1 to BuyLevels):

│ ├─ Calculate price: Current + (Level × Spacing)

│ ├─ Calculate SL: Price - SL_Points (if SL > 0)

│ ├─ Calculate TP: Price + TP_Points (if TP > 0)

│ ├─ Validate price against stop-level rules

│ ├─ Check margin for this lot size

│ └─ Place Buy Stop pending order

└─ BUY grid complete





8. PLACE SELL GRID (if allowed)

├─ Calculate SELL levels to place (respecting position limits)

├─ For each level (1 to SellLevels):

│ ├─ Calculate price: Current - (Level × Spacing)

│ ├─ Calculate SL: Price + SL_Points (if SL > 0)

│ ├─ Calculate TP: Price - TP_Points (if TP > 0)

│ ├─ Validate price against stop-level rules

│ ├─ Check margin for this lot size

│ └─ Place Sell Stop pending order

└─ SELL grid complete





9. LOG SUCCESS

└─ "Grid placed: X BUY levels, Y SELL levels at Z spacing"









VISUAL EXAMPLE (Grid Spacing = 50 points):





Current Price: 1.1000





SELL GRID: BUY GRID:

1.0850 ← Sell Stop (Level 3) 1.1150 ← Buy Stop (Level 3)

1.0900 ← Sell Stop (Level 2) 1.1100 ← Buy Stop (Level 2)

1.0950 ← Sell Stop (Level 1) 1.1050 ← Buy Stop (Level 1)

↓ ↑

─────────── 1.1000 (CURRENT) ───────────

As price moves:

• Up to 1.1050: BUY position opens

• Down to 1.0950: SELL position opens

• Continues to activate levels as price moves









5.3 POSITION MANAGEMENT FLOW

─────────────────────────────





ONCE POSITIONS ARE OPEN, EA APPLIES (EVERY TICK):





┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ POSITION OPENED (from activated pending order) │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 1. BREAK-EVEN CHECK │

│ • Is profit >= Break-Even Trigger? │

│ • Yes → Move SL to Entry + Offset │

│ • No → Skip to next check │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 2. TRAILING STOP CHECK │

│ • Is profit >= Trailing Start? │

│ • Yes → Set SL to Current Price - Trailing Step │

│ • Update SL if price moves further in profit │

│ • No → Skip to next check │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 3. BASKET PARTIAL CLOSE CHECK │

│ • Calculate average profit across ALL positions │

│ • Is average >= Partial Min Profit? │

│ • Has this position been partially closed already? │

│ • Yes to both → Close X% of volume, mark as partial │

│ • No → Skip to next check │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 4. POSITION AGE CHECK │

│ • Calculate position age (days since open) │

│ • Is age >= Close After Days limit? │

│ • Yes → Close position entirely │

│ • No → Skip to next check │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 5. TRIM ENGINE CHECK (GLOBAL, NOT PER-POSITION) │

│ • Count total positions across all grids │

│ • Legacy Trim: Count >= Max? → Close X losers/winners │

│ • AI Trim: Count >= Max? → Close X worst equity-impact │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 6. LOCK SYSTEM CHECK (GLOBAL, NOT PER-POSITION) │

│ • Equity Lock: Open P&L >= Target? → Close ALL │

│ • Profit Lock: Total Profit >= Target? → Close ALL │

│ • Drawdown Lock: Equity drop >= Limit? → Close ALL │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 7. SMA CROSS CHECK (if enabled) │

│ • Has price closed opposite to SMA? │

│ • BUY positions + price closed below SMA? → Close all BUY │

│ • SELL positions + price closed above SMA? → Close all SELL│

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

↓

REPEAT EVERY TICK









5.4 TRIM ENGINE ACTIVATION

───────────────────────────





LEGACY TRIM ENGINE EXAMPLE:





Settings:

• Max Positions: 40

• Close Count: 10

• Min Profit: 0.0

• Close Losers First: Yes





Scenario:

• You have 42 open positions

• Positions P&L ranges from -$15 to +$8





Activation:

1. EA counts positions: 42

2. 42 >= 40 → Trigger Legacy Trim

3. Collect all 42 positions into array

4. Sort by profit (losers first):

Position #1: -$15

Position #2: -$12

Position #3: -$10

...

Position #42: +$8

5. Loop through first 10 positions (Close Count = 10)

6. For each:

• Check profit >= Min Profit (0.0)

• If yes → Close position

7. Result: 10 worst losers closed, 32 positions remain





Next tick:

• Position count: 32

• 32 < 40 → No trim needed









AI TRIM ENGINE EXAMPLE:





Settings:

• Max Positions: 45

• Close Count: 5





Scenario:

• You have 47 open positions

• Legacy Trim already fired (was at 42, closed 10, now at 32)

• More positions activated, now at 47





Activation:

1. EA counts positions: 47

2. 47 >= 45 → Trigger AI Trim

3. Record current equity: $1,150

4. Analyze equity slope (equity trend direction)

5. Identify positions causing equity drag:

• Position A: Large loss, heavy drag

• Position B: Medium loss, medium drag

• Position C: Small profit, no drag

...

6. Sort by equity impact (worst first)

7. Close top 5 worst equity-impact positions

8. Result: 5 positions closed, 42 remain





Layered Protection:

• Legacy Trim (40) → First defense

• AI Trim (45) → Backup defense

• Never reaches catastrophic levels









5.5 LOCK SYSTEM TRIGGERS

─────────────────────────





EQUITY LOCK EXAMPLE:





Setting: Equity Lock = 110.0 USD





Scenario:

• Account balance: $1,000

• 15 positions open

• Floating P&L: +$115





Trigger:

1. EA calculates open P&L every tick

2. Open P&L = $115

3. $115 >= $110 → Equity Lock triggered

4. EA immediately:

• Closes all 15 positions

• Deletes all pending orders

• Logs event: "Equity Lock triggered at $115"

5. Realized profit now locked in balance

6. EA continues monitoring (lock can trigger again)









PROFIT LOCK EXAMPLE:





Setting: Profit Lock = 100.0 USD

Setting: Stop Trading After Profit Lock = Yes





Scenario:

• Starting balance (from OnInit): $1,000

• Current balance: $1,120 (made $120 in closed trades)

• Open P&L: -$25





Trigger:

1. EA calculates total profit:

Total = (Current Balance - Starting Balance) + Open P&L

Total = ($1,120 - $1,000) + (-$25)

Total = $120 - $25 = $95

2. $95 < $100 → Not triggered yet





Later:

• Open P&L improves to -$5

• Total = $120 - $5 = $115

3. $115 >= $100 → Profit Lock triggered

4. EA immediately:

• Closes all positions

• Deletes all pending orders

• Sets g_frozen = true (EA stops trading permanently)

• Logs: "Profit Lock triggered - EA FROZEN"

5. EA remains on chart but never trades again









DRAWDOWN LOCK EXAMPLE:





Setting: Drawdown Lock = 200.0 USD





Scenario:

• Account equity peaks at $1,300 (EA records as g_peakEquity)

• Market moves against you

• Equity drops to $1,080





Trigger:

1. EA updates peak equity every tick:

if (current equity > peak equity):

peak equity = current equity

2. Peak = $1,300, Current = $1,080

3. Drop = $1,300 - $1,080 = $220

4. $220 >= $200 → Drawdown Lock triggered

5. EA immediately:

• Closes all positions

• Deletes all pending orders

• Resets peak to current equity ($1,080)

• Logs: "Drawdown Lock triggered - DD: $220"

6. EA continues trading (not frozen, unlike Profit Lock)









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6. STRATEGY SETUPS

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6.1 CONSERVATIVE SETUP (LOW RISK)

──────────────────────────────────





ACCOUNT SIZE: $500 - $1,000





TEMPORAL SETTINGS:

• Time Slot 1: "07:00" (London open)

• Time Slot 2: "13:00" (NY open)

• Time Slot 3: "00:00" (disabled, set to midnight)





GRID SETTINGS:

• Buy Levels: 5

• Sell Levels: 5

• Grid Spacing: 100 points

• SL: 0 (use locks instead)

• TP: 0





POSITION LIMITS:

• Max BUY: 10

• Max SELL: 10





LEGACY TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Max Positions: 15

• Close Count: 5

• Min Profit: 0.0

• Losers First: Yes





AI TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger Count: 20

• Close Count: 3





BREAK-EVEN:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger: 300 points

• Offset: 20 points





TRAILING:

• Enable: No





PARTIAL CLOSE:

• Enable: Yes

• Close Percent: 50.0

• Min Profit: 400 points





SMA FILTER:

• Enable: Yes

• Period: 50

• Close on Cross: Yes (strict trend following)





RISK & LOCKS:

• Lot Size: 0.01

• Equity Lock: 20.0 USD

• Drawdown Lock: 100.0 USD

• Profit Lock: 50.0 USD

• Stop After Profit Lock: Yes

• Close After Days: 14





MISC:

• Max Spread: 30 points

• Magic: 111111

• Debug: Yes





EXPECTED BEHAVIOR:

• Very conservative position sizing

• Strict trend following (SMA filter + cross-close)

• Quick profit-taking (Equity Lock at $20)

• Tight drawdown control ($100 max)

• Suitable for small accounts









6.2 MODERATE SETUP (BALANCED)

──────────────────────────────





ACCOUNT SIZE: $2,000 - $5,000





TEMPORAL SETTINGS:

• Time Slot 1: "05:00"

• Time Slot 2: "10:00"

• Time Slot 3: "15:00"





GRID SETTINGS:

• Buy Levels: 10

• Sell Levels: 10

• Grid Spacing: 50 points

• SL: 0

• TP: 0





POSITION LIMITS:

• Max BUY: 20

• Max SELL: 20





LEGACY TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Max Positions: 30

• Close Count: 10

• Min Profit: 0.0

• Losers First: Yes





AI TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger Count: 35

• Close Count: 5





BREAK-EVEN:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger: 200 points

• Offset: 10 points





TRAILING:

• Enable: No





PARTIAL CLOSE:

• Enable: Yes

• Close Percent: 50.0

• Min Profit: 300 points





SMA FILTER:

• Enable: Yes

• Period: 50

• Close on Cross: No (allow positions to manage themselves)





RISK & LOCKS:

• Lot Size: 0.05 - 0.10

• Equity Lock: 100.0 USD

• Drawdown Lock: 400.0 USD

• Profit Lock: 200.0 USD

• Stop After Profit Lock: Yes

• Close After Days: 7





MISC:

• Max Spread: 50 points

• Magic: 222222

• Debug: Yes





EXPECTED BEHAVIOR:

• Balanced position sizing

• Moderate grid density

• Reasonable profit targets

• Good for medium accounts









6.3 AGGRESSIVE SETUP (HIGH VOLUME)

───────────────────────────────────





ACCOUNT SIZE: $10,000+





TEMPORAL SETTINGS:

• Time Slot 1: "00:00" (daily reset)

• Time Slot 2: "08:00" (London)

• Time Slot 3: "14:00" (NY)





GRID SETTINGS:

• Buy Levels: 15

• Sell Levels: 15

• Grid Spacing: 30 points

• SL: 0

• TP: 0





POSITION LIMITS:

• Max BUY: 0 (unlimited)

• Max SELL: 0 (unlimited)





LEGACY TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Max Positions: 50

• Close Count: 15

• Min Profit: 0.0

• Losers First: Yes





AI TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger Count: 60

• Close Count: 10





BREAK-EVEN:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger: 150 points

• Offset: 10 points





TRAILING:

• Enable: Yes

• Start: 400 points

• Step: 200 points





PARTIAL CLOSE:

• Enable: Yes

• Close Percent: 30.0 (take smaller profits, let more run)

• Min Profit: 200 points





SMA FILTER:

• Enable: No (trade both directions)

• Period: 50

• Close on Cross: No





RISK & LOCKS:

• Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50

• Equity Lock: 500.0 USD

• Drawdown Lock: 2,000.0 USD

• Profit Lock: 1,000.0 USD

• Stop After Profit Lock: No (keep trading)

• Close After Days: 0 (disabled)





MISC:

• Max Spread: 50 points

• Magic: 333333

• Debug: No (reduce log clutter)





EXPECTED BEHAVIOR:

• High frequency grid trading

• Large position counts

• Larger profit targets

• Accepts larger drawdowns

• Only for well-capitalized accounts









6.4 TREND-FOLLOWING SETUP

──────────────────────────





FOCUS: Ride major trends, avoid counter-trend trades





TEMPORAL SETTINGS:

• Time Slot 1: "08:00" (London session)

• Time Slot 2: "14:00" (NY session)

• Time Slot 3: "00:00" (disabled)





GRID SETTINGS:

• Buy Levels: 12

• Sell Levels: 12

• Grid Spacing: 60 points (wider for trends)

• SL: 0

• TP: 0





POSITION LIMITS:

• Max BUY: 15

• Max SELL: 15





LEGACY TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Max Positions: 25

• Close Count: 8

• Min Profit: 0.0

• Losers First: Yes





AI TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger Count: 30

• Close Count: 5





BREAK-EVEN:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger: 250 points

• Offset: 15 points





TRAILING:

• Enable: Yes

• Start: 500 points (let trends develop)

• Step: 250 points (wide trailing)





PARTIAL CLOSE:

• Enable: No (let winners run in trends)





SMA FILTER:

• Enable: Yes

• Period: 100 (slower, major trends only)

• Close on Cross: Yes (exit when trend reverses)





RISK & LOCKS:

• Lot Size: 0.10

• Equity Lock: 200.0 USD

• Drawdown Lock: 500.0 USD

• Profit Lock: 0.0 (disabled, let trends run)

• Close After Days: 0





MISC:

• Max Spread: 40 points

• Magic: 444444

• Debug: Yes





PHILOSOPHY:

• Wide grid spacing suits trending moves

• SMA(100) filters out noise, catches major trends

• Close on Cross exits when trend ends

• Trailing stop locks in trend profits

• No partial close (maximize trend capture)









6.5 RANGE-TRADING SETUP

────────────────────────





FOCUS: Profit from ranging/sideways markets





TEMPORAL SETTINGS:

• Time Slot 1: "06:00" (early London)

• Time Slot 2: "12:00" (London close/NY open overlap)

• Time Slot 3: "20:00" (Asian session)





GRID SETTINGS:

• Buy Levels: 8

• Sell Levels: 8

• Grid Spacing: 40 points (tight for ranges)

• SL: 0

• TP: 100 points (quick scalping TPs)





POSITION LIMITS:

• Max BUY: 12

• Max SELL: 12





LEGACY TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Max Positions: 20

• Close Count: 6

• Min Profit: 5.0 (only close profitable ones)

• Losers First: No (secure winners first in ranges)





AI TRIM:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger Count: 25

• Close Count: 4





BREAK-EVEN:

• Enable: Yes

• Trigger: 150 points

• Offset: 10 points





TRAILING:

• Enable: No (ranges don't trend far)





PARTIAL CLOSE:

• Enable: Yes

• Close Percent: 70.0 (aggressive profit-taking)

• Min Profit: 200 points





SMA FILTER:

• Enable: No (ranges cross SMA frequently)





RISK & LOCKS:

• Lot Size: 0.10

• Equity Lock: 80.0 USD (quick profit-taking)

• Drawdown Lock: 300.0 USD

• Profit Lock: 150.0 USD

• Stop After Profit Lock: No (continue in ranges)

• Close After Days: 5 (don't hold range trades long)





MISC:

• Max Spread: 30 points

• Magic: 555555

• Debug: Yes





PHILOSOPHY:

• Tight grid spacing catches small range moves

• Fixed TP (100 pts) scalps range bounces

• Aggressive partial close (70%) locks range profits

• Short position age (5 days) prevents stale range trades

• No SMA filter (ranges whipsaw around MA)









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

7. OPTIMIZATION GUIDE

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





7.1 BACKTESTING BEST PRACTICES

─────────────────────────────

Nb please note that the full complete pdf guide is available on request

[Click here for Part 3]

Back testing best practices and the rest of the guide in part 3, wish I could paste the whole thing here but limits.







































































































