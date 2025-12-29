Happy New Year and merry christmas!
Analytics & Forecasts

Happy New Year and merry christmas!

29 December 2025, 13:55
Vladislav Andruschenko
Vladislav Andruschenko
Happy New Year 2026 Sale

🎄 Happy New Year 2026! The Big Sale is Here! 🎄

Celebrate the holidays with a massive -50% discount on all our Expert Advisors, utilities, and tools for Forex trading!

Start your 2026 trading year with the best tools in your arsenal.

🎁 Why Upgrade for 2026?

  • 🚀 New Year, New Strategy: Maximize profits with advanced algorithms.
  • Proven Reliability: Tools tested on real market conditions.
  • 📉 Risk Management: Protect your capital in the coming year.

🎅 Limited Time Holiday Offer!

This New Year special is available for a limited time only.
Don't miss the chance to get premium software at half price!

Image Description Actions 🎁
VirtualTradePad One-Click Trading Panel VirtualTradePad One-Click Trading Panel: Execute trades directly from the chart, quickly manage positions and orders with automatic calculations. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
VirtualTradePad MT4 Extra VirtualTradePad MT4 Extra: One-click trading panel for MT4. Quickly execute trades from the chart or keyboard. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5 Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5: An intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot with advanced strategies and smart algorithms. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download & Guide
🎥 Watch Video
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4 Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4: An intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot with advanced algorithms. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download & Guide
🎥 Watch Video
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5: Seamlessly copies trades between MT5-MT5 and MT4-MT5 accounts. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4: Copy trades, positions, and orders between MT4 and MT5 accounts. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL Exp-TickSniper PRO FULL: High-speed tick scalper for MT4. Automatically selects parameters. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp TickSniper Exp TickSniper: Fast tick scalper for MT4. Uses smart trailing stops and averaging. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5 Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5: Universal EA for custom indicators. Build strategies without coding. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4 Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4: Universal EA for custom indicators. Automate any indicator on MT4. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp THE X FULL
 Exp THE X FULL (MT5): Universal automated EA. Works with standard indicators, customizable signals. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4 Exp4 THE X FULL (MT4): Comprehensive trading EA with a strategy builder, multiple signals and filters. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Profit or Loss Pad Profit or Loss Pad: Automatically closes positions in MT5 based on total profit/loss. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing: Automatically closes positions in MT4 based on profit/loss targets. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Averager FULL Averager FULL: EA for averaging losing positions by opening additional trades. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp Averager Exp Averager (MT5): EA for averaging losing positions. Smart trailing stops and lot management. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp5 Duplicator Exp5 Duplicator: Duplicates trades/positions/signals a specified number of times on your MT5 account. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp4 Duplicator Exp4 Duplicator: Duplicates trades and positions on MT4. Supports lot multiplication. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp SafetyLock PRO Exp SafetyLock PRO: Protects your trades from sudden market reversals by automatically placing opposing orders. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5 Exp5 Swing PRO for MT5: A swing-based trading strategy with opposing pending orders and lot multiplication. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video
Exp Swing Exp Swing (Free): A FREE Expert Advisor implementing the Swinger strategy. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 (Free): Free trade copier for MT4. Copies trades to MT5. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 (Free): Free trade copier for MT5 and MT4. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Exp Assistant 5 Exp Assistant 5 (Free): Automatically sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stops. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Exp Assistant 4 Exp Assistant 4 (Free): Automatic management of Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stops. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Exp5 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester Exp5 Tester PAD (Free): Utility for manual strategy testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester Exp4 Tester PAD (Free): Utility for manual strategy testing in the MT4 Strategy Tester. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Ind5 Extra Report Pad Ind5 Extra Report Pad (Free): Statistical panel for MT5. Real-time analysis of your trading account. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Ind4 Extra Report Pad Ind4 Extra Report Pad (Free): Statistical panel for MT4. Real-time analysis and profitability analysis. 📥 Download Free

📖 Guide & Video
Exp Tick Hamster MT5 Exp Tick Hamster MT5: Expert Advisor with automatic parameter optimization. Designed for beginners. 🛒 Buy on MQL5

📥 Download Demo
📖 Guide & Video


🎉 Wishing you a Profitable New Year 2026! 🎉

Don't wait! Upgrade your trading portfolio today!

