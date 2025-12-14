Market Structure Patterns (SMC / ICT indicator) - Update Roadmap - Notice about v3.37

📢 Update Roadmap Notice



We’re working on improvements to make the indicator cleaner, more flexible, and easier to scale in future updates. Below is what’s coming next and what’s planned afterward.



🔜 Next Update – Alerts System Refactor



🔹 The alerts system will be redesigned

🔹 Instead of dozens of individual true/false inputs, it will be possible to configure up to 10 custom alerts

🔹 Each alert slot can be assigned to any alert type currently available

🔹 Alerts will support time/session filtering, allowing you to define when they are active



This change reduces input clutter and prepares the indicator for more advanced configurations.



🔮 Future Update – Operating Mode



🔹 An Operating Mode option will be introduced



➤ Single Timeframe (Indicator Mode)

▪ Classic behavior

▪ Uses buffers for full compatibility with existing EAs

▪ No panels or scanners



➤ Multi-Timeframe Scanner (Panel Mode)

▪ Displays a multi-timeframe scanning panel

▪ Centralized visibility and alert controls per timeframe

▪ Designed for advanced monitoring and workflow efficiency





🔹 The default mode will remain Single Timeframe, ensuring existing setups/EAs continue to work without changes



