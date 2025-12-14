Market Structure Patterns (SMC / ICT indicator) - Update Roadmap - Notice about v3.37

📢 Update Roadmap Notice
We’re working on improvements to make the indicator cleaner, more flexible, and easier to scale in future updates. Below is what’s coming next and what’s planned afterward.
🔜 Next Update – Alerts System Refactor
🔹 The alerts system will be redesigned
🔹 Instead of dozens of individual true/false inputs, it will be possible to configure up to 10 custom alerts
🔹 Each alert slot can be assigned to any alert type currently available
🔹 Alerts will support time/session filtering, allowing you to define when they are active
This change reduces input clutter and prepares the indicator for more advanced configurations.
🔮 Future Update – Operating Mode
🔹 An Operating Mode option will be introduced
➤ Single Timeframe (Indicator Mode)
▪ Classic behavior
▪ Uses buffers for full compatibility with existing EAs
▪ No panels or scanners
➤ Multi-Timeframe Scanner (Panel Mode)
▪ Displays a multi-timeframe scanning panel
▪ Centralized visibility and alert controls per timeframe
▪ Designed for advanced monitoring and workflow efficiency
🔹 The default mode will remain Single Timeframe, ensuring existing setups/EAs continue to work without changes
Not a customer yet?
Discover everything Market Structure Patterns can do on the product page:
⬇️ MT5 version: https://mql5.com/8cicg
⬇️ MT4 version: https://mql5.com/8chj4
🌐 MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/market_structure_patterns