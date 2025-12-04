Backtesting Bober Lazer With Binance-Style Data

Backtest the bot exactly as it trades on Binance, OKX, and Bybit.

Backtesting crypto on MT5 using standard broker symbols gives distorted results:

Spreads are often too high → bot refuses to trade

Weekend gaps appear → crypto has no weekends

Execution looks nothing like real exchange.

This is why backtests on default symbols may show few or zero trades.

Bober Lazer blocks entries when spreads are abnormal — this protects real accounts.







Instead of relying on broker data, simply use the ready-made Binance history files and follow the short guide here:







Follow instruction below and apply binance data by using this guide:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747321

This method gives:

✔️ Clean Binance-style candles

✔️ No weekend holes

✔️ Stable, realistic spread

✔️ Correct breakout behavior

✔️ ~95% match to real exchange execution

And because Bober Lazer enters trades on every new bar,

OHLC backtest mode is more than accurate enough.

No need for “Every tick” or heavy simulation.



Here ethusdt backtest based on binance data (free download). Default settings.









When using the Binance history:

Entries appear at the correct moments

No dead zones caused by broker spread

StopLoss = always 1%

No martingale or dangerous methods

Smooth equity curve similar to live Binance trading

OHLC mode produces realistic, fast backtests

Your results now reflect how the bot actually trades on real crypto exchanges.

