📉 Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE) — The Key to Better Stop Placement

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders don’t know how far a trade typically goes against them before turning profitable.

That distance is called MAE — Maximum Adverse Excursion.

If your stop is inside your MAE zone, you will get stopped out even when your idea is correct.

Understanding MAE turns stop-loss placement into a science, not a guess.

⚙️ Step 1: What Is MAE?

MAE is the maximum drawdown a trade experiences from entry before moving into profit.

Example:

You buy EURUSD at 1.1000

Price drops to 1.0988 (–12 pips)

Then rises to 1.1030

MAE = 12 pips

If your stop was 10 pips, you got removed from a winning trade.

📊 Step 2: Calculate Your Average MAE per Setup

Go through 20–30 past trades of the same strategy.

Note the maximum drawdown each trade experienced.

Example MAEs for a breakout strategy:

12, 15, 17, 14, 11, 18, 16, 20, 13, 15…

Average = 15–17 pips

This means your stop should NEVER be smaller than 17–20 pips for this setup —

otherwise, you’re guaranteed to be wrong early.

🔢 Step 3: MAE + ATR = The Perfect Stop Formula

Combine MAE with ATR for better accuracy:

Stop Loss = MAE + (ATR × 0.5)

Example:

Avg MAE = 15 pips

ATR = 10 pips

Stop = 15 + 5 = 20 pips

This creates a stop loss that respects both your strategy’s behavior and market volatility.

📉 Step 4: How MAE Protects You From “Fakeouts”

Most losses traders take are due to:

Liquidity sweeps

Early spikes

Small pullbacks

Spread fluctuations

Structural retests

These movements are captured inside your MAE history.

If your stop avoids the MAE zone, you avoid 70–80% of unnecessary losses.

🧮 Step 5: Adjust Lot Size Based on MAE, Not Feelings

If your MAE tells you a 20–25 pip stop is logical:

Reduce lot size accordingly.

Example:

Risk: $50 per trade

Stop: 25 pips

Lot = $50 ÷ 25 = 0.20 lot

Never shrink the stop to increase lot size.

Increase knowledge → maintain stop → reduce size.

🚀 Takeaway

MAE is the invisible enemy of most traders.

You’re not losing because your strategy is wrong —

you’re losing because your stops are inside the natural movement of your system.

Once you measure MAE and place stops beyond it, your accuracy skyrockets and stop-outs drop dramatically.

This is how professionals engineer consistency.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas