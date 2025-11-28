🎯 The “One More Trade” Trap — Why You Don’t Know When to Stop
🔥 The Lesson
You finish your trading session.
You hit your target or survived a tough day.
You should close the charts…
but a voice in your head says:
“Just one more trade.”
That’s the one more trade trap, and it destroys more accounts than bad strategies ever will.
🧠 What Really Happens
Your brain doesn’t like stopping when it feels momentum.
After a win:
You feel confident — “let me keep going.”
After a loss:
You feel challenged — “let me fix this.”
Either way, the emotion is the same:
You’re not trading because there’s a setup.
You’re trading because you don’t want the session to end.
Your discipline clock is already empty…
but your emotional clock is still running.
Result?
Low-quality trades.
Overtrading.
Giving back profits.
Or digging deeper into losses.
💡 The Fix: Define Your End Before You Start
Before every session, write two sentences:
-
“I stop trading after X trades.”
-
“I stop trading after X minutes of no setups.”
This gives your brain a clear finish line.
When you know where the end is, you don’t chase after imaginary setups.
Ask yourself:
“Would I take this trade if it was the FIRST of the day?”
If the answer is no, it shouldn’t be the “one more” of the day either.
🔑 Practical Rule: The 2-Win Rule
If you win two solid trades in a session — you’re done.
Stop.
Close the charts.
Protect your profits.
Most traders don’t lose because they can’t win…
they lose because they don’t know when to stop winning.
🚀 Takeaway
Knowing when to stop is a skill.
A powerful one.
You don’t need more trades — you need better boundaries.
End your session with discipline, and your account will thank you later.
