🎯 The “One More Trade” Trap — Why You Don’t Know When to Stop

🔥 The Lesson

You finish your trading session.

You hit your target or survived a tough day.

You should close the charts…

but a voice in your head says:

“Just one more trade.”

That’s the one more trade trap, and it destroys more accounts than bad strategies ever will.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain doesn’t like stopping when it feels momentum.

After a win:

You feel confident — “let me keep going.”

After a loss:

You feel challenged — “let me fix this.”

Either way, the emotion is the same:

You’re not trading because there’s a setup.

You’re trading because you don’t want the session to end.

Your discipline clock is already empty…

but your emotional clock is still running.

Result?

Low-quality trades.

Overtrading.

Giving back profits.

Or digging deeper into losses.

💡 The Fix: Define Your End Before You Start

Before every session, write two sentences:

“I stop trading after X trades.”

“I stop trading after X minutes of no setups.”

This gives your brain a clear finish line.

When you know where the end is, you don’t chase after imaginary setups.

Ask yourself:

“Would I take this trade if it was the FIRST of the day?”

If the answer is no, it shouldn’t be the “one more” of the day either.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 2-Win Rule

If you win two solid trades in a session — you’re done.

Stop.

Close the charts.

Protect your profits.

Most traders don’t lose because they can’t win…

they lose because they don’t know when to stop winning.

🚀 Takeaway

Knowing when to stop is a skill.

A powerful one.

You don’t need more trades — you need better boundaries.

End your session with discipline, and your account will thank you later.

