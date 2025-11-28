[GUIDE] Optimal Settings & Critical Rules for HelloThailand Gold Sniper

While HelloThailand Gold Sniper is ready to use out of the box, understanding its settings is the key to long-term profitability. This guide explains how to tune the EA to fit your capital and risk appetite.

1. Money Management (The Foundation) 💰

This is the most important setting. Do not over-leverage!

FirstOrderLot : The starting lot size for the first trade. Recommendation: Use 0.01 Lot for every $3,000 of your balance. Example: Balance $3,000 = 0.01 Lot | Balance $10,000 = 0.03 Lot.



⚠️ CRITICAL RULE: Proportional Scaling (MUST READ)

The EA uses USD ($) values for Profit and Distance settings, not Pips. These values are optimized for the default 0.01 Lot.

👉 If you increase the Lot Size, you MUST increase these values proportionally!

If you do not adjust them, the EA will hit Take Profit or Grid steps too quickly, which ruins the strategy.

Calculation Example: If you increase the Lot Size by 5 times (e.g., from 0.01 to 0.05), you must multiply other monetary values by 5 as well.

QuickProfit: Default $4.2 ➡️ Change to $21.0 (4.2 x 5)

LossToDouble: Default $9.5 ➡️ Change to $47.5 (9.5 x 5)

DailyProfitTarget: Default $250 ➡️ Change to $1,250 (250 x 5)

(Keep this rule in mind whenever you adjust the FirstOrderLot)

2. Grid & Recovery Strategy 📉

DoubleLot : The lot size for the first recovery order.

LossToDouble : The distance (in USD Loss) before the EA opens a recovery trade. Tuning Tip: If the market is extremely volatile (e.g., War news, Elections), increase this value to widen the grid distance and reduce drawdown.

MaxTotalLot : The safety cap. The EA will never open a total volume higher than this limit to prevent blowing the account.

3. Emergency System (The Safety Net) 🚑

EnableEmergencyMM : Activates special recovery logic when drawdown occurs.

EmergencyMinOrders : The system enters "Emergency Mode" only after this number of orders are open (Default: 3). Logic: It uses a smart calculation to exit the basket of orders at a break-even point or small loss to save your capital.



4. Time & Session Control ⏳

MaxSessionMinutes : Limits how long the EA allows opening new cycles after the first trade. Default: 720 minutes (12 Hours) . This covers the most liquid trading sessions (London/New York overlap).



5. Requirements 🏦

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only.

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

Account: ECN or Low Spread account is highly recommended.

VPS: A low latency VPS (<20ms) is required for best HFT performance.

If you have any further questions or need help calculating your settings, feel free to send me a direct message!

Happy Trading! HelloThailand Team